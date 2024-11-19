iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Oil India Ltd News Today

455.95
(-2.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM
Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM
Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM
ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chinese demand growth was also reduced lower to 650,000 barrels per day, down from 700,000 barrels per day in the prior report.

11 Sep 2024|01:00 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.