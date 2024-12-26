iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Oil India Ltd Option Chain

455.95
(-2.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--390₹0.10%6,4500%
--400₹0.05-50%46,2250%
2,1500%₹13.90%410₹0.05-75%37,625-2.77%
91,375-3.40%₹1.35-76.31%420₹0.05-87.5%1,93,500-10.89%
1,03,2000%₹0.25-80.76%430₹1-84.49%79,550-16.85%
1,88,125-11.61%₹0.05-85.71%440₹143.32%2,46,175-5.37%
1,53,725-18.75%₹0.05-80%450₹23.7-5.57%99,975-16.96%
1,44,050-12.98%₹0.05-66.66%460₹32-8.04%68,800-20%
3,25,725-0.65%₹0.05-50%470₹43.3-1.59%63,425-7.81%
5,04,175-1.47%₹0.05-50%480₹56-1.75%1,36,525-7.97%
3,53,675-2.08%₹0.05-50%490₹65.253.57%33,3250%
5,76,2000%₹0.050%500₹72-2.7%22,5750%
1,17,1750%₹0.050%510₹40.850%3,2250%
1,12,875-0.94%₹0.10%520₹9431.28%16,1250%
55,9000%₹0.050%530₹50.50%1,0750%
45,1500%₹0.050%540--
65,5750%₹0.050%550--
84,925-2.46%₹0.05-50%560--
11,8250%₹0.050%580₹154.350%3,2250%

Oil India: Related NEWS

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

Read More
Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Read More
Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

Read More
ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

Chinese demand growth was also reduced lower to 650,000 barrels per day, down from 700,000 barrels per day in the prior report.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.