Oil India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

473.35
(3.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,618.38

12,128.52

10,656.47

9,510.39

yoy growth (%)

-28.94

13.81

12.05

-2.6

Raw materials

-101.59

-257.6

-48.97

49.19

As % of sales

1.17

2.12

0.45

0.51

Employee costs

-1,945.09

-1,899.42

-1,693.29

-1,613.87

As % of sales

22.56

15.66

15.88

16.96

Other costs

-5,306.28

-7,380.96

-5,002.89

-4,840.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.56

60.85

46.94

50.9

Operating profit

1,265.42

2,590.54

3,911.32

3,104.81

OPM

14.68

21.35

36.7

32.64

Depreciation

-1,537.68

-1,491.83

-1,270.01

-1,090.73

Interest expense

-498.71

-498.8

-415.68

-396.71

Other income

1,943.07

1,520.19

1,484.17

1,680.68

Profit before tax

1,172.1

2,120.1

3,709.8

3,298.05

Taxes

1,018.52

463.96

-1,041.87

-597.64

Tax rate

86.89

21.88

-28.08

-18.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,190.62

2,584.06

2,667.93

2,700.41

Exceptional items

-449.03

0

0

-1,151.73

Net profit

1,741.59

2,584.06

2,667.93

1,548.68

yoy growth (%)

-32.6

-3.14

72.27

-32.71

NPM

20.2

21.3

25.03

16.28

Oil India : related Articles

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

Read More
Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL's EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Read More
Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

Read More
ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

11 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

Chinese demand growth was also reduced lower to 650,000 barrels per day, down from 700,000 barrels per day in the prior report.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More

