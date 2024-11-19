|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|3
|30
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting lnterim Dividend of Rs. 3l- per share (30% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2024-25. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 04th December,2024.
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 It is further informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (pre-bonus) and second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 (As Per Bse Corporate Actions dated on 20.08.2024)
|Dividend
|8 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|8.5
|85
|Interim 2
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08th March, 2024 has inter-alia accorded its approval for :- a) Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- per share (85% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The Second Interim Dividend 2023-24 will be paid on or before 07th April, 2024. [The Record Date - 18th March, 2024 was intimated vide our letter of even no. dated 01st March, 2024] Read less..
