Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 It is further informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (pre-bonus) and second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 (As Per Bse Corporate Actions dated on 20.08.2024)