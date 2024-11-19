Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting lnterim Dividend of Rs. 3l- per share (30% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2024-25. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 04th December,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. on 08th August, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following business items : a) the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis Copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors are enclosed. b) Appointment of Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 Appointment of M/s Shome & Banerjee, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Brief profile of the firm is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis and ii. to Recommend Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis Recommendation of Bonus Shares and Fixation of Record Date Further, the Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 01 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot [E-Voting]. The Board has fixed Tuesday, 02nd July, 2024 as Record Date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 It is further informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (pre-bonus) and second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Second Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any. The above is for your information & records please. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08th March, 2024 has inter-alia accorded its approval for :- a) Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- per share (85% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The Second Interim Dividend 2023-24 will be paid on or before 07th April, 2024. [The Record Date - 18th March, 2024 was intimated vide our letter of even no. dated 01st March, 2024] Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024