Oil India Ltd Board Meeting

467.55
(0.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:57 PM

Oil India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting5 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting lnterim Dividend of Rs. 3l- per share (30% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2024-25. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 04th December,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. on 08th August, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following business items : a) the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis Copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors are enclosed. b) Appointment of Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 Appointment of M/s Shome & Banerjee, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Brief profile of the firm is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis and ii. to Recommend Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis Recommendation of Bonus Shares and Fixation of Record Date Further, the Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 01 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot [E-Voting]. The Board has fixed Tuesday, 02nd July, 2024 as Record Date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 It is further informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.75 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (pre-bonus) and second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 202428 Feb 2024
OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Second Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any. The above is for your information & records please. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08th March, 2024 has inter-alia accorded its approval for :- a) Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- per share (85% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The Second Interim Dividend 2023-24 will be paid on or before 07th April, 2024. [The Record Date - 18th March, 2024 was intimated vide our letter of even no. dated 01st March, 2024] Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
OIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 13th February, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following business items : a) Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 on Standalone and Consolidated basis b) Approval of Related Party Transaction with respect to Area-1 Offshore Mozambique Project - Debt Service Undertaking Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Oil India: Related News

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL's EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

11 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

Chinese demand growth was also reduced lower to 650,000 barrels per day, down from 700,000 barrels per day in the prior report.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

