Summary

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is a Mega Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with Navratna status. HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC /the Holding Company) holding 51.11% of Equity Shares w.e.f. 31st January, 2018, which has increased stake further to 54.90% as of March 31, 2023. HPCL in collaboration with M/s Mittal Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. operates 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery at Bathinda, Punjab with 49% equity stake. Besides, the company also holds an equity stake of 16.96% in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a refinery at Mangalore with a capacity of 15 MMTPA. The Corporation is engaged, primarily in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has, among others, refineries at Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants. Its marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Aviation Service Stations, Retail Outlets and LPG distributors.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 5th, 1952 with the name Standard Vacuum Refining Company. Then, the name was changed to ESSO India. When ESSO and Lube India were nationalized, the company was renamed to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd in the year 1974. The Caltex undertaking was nationalized in the year 1976, which were subsequently merged with the compa

