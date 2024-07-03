Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹413.5
Prev. Close₹412.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹16,675.46
Day's High₹417.1
Day's Low₹407.7
52 Week's High₹457.15
52 Week's Low₹270.33
Book Value₹197.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87,889.71
P/E20.14
EPS20.48
Divi. Yield5.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,418.94
1,418.94
1,418.94
1,452.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39,610.83
26,294.49
37,258.1
34,733.7
Net Worth
41,029.77
27,713.43
38,677.04
36,186.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,49,682.93
2,32,996.81
2,68,766.41
2,19,332.6
yoy growth (%)
50.08
-13.3
22.53
17.23
Raw materials
-3,22,015.67
-2,00,424.1
-2,46,566.14
-1,94,446.58
As % of sales
92.08
86.02
91.73
88.65
Employee costs
-2,982.45
-3,188.38
-3,193.46
-2,858.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8,203.7
14,246.79
2,575.51
9,201.93
Depreciation
-3,969.11
-3,552.65
-3,304.39
-2,752.75
Tax paid
-1,821.07
-3,582.91
1,064.67
-2,844.86
Working capital
-5,908.1
-3,698.79
-378.43
-976.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.08
-13.3
22.53
17.23
Op profit growth
-36.1
210.83
-51.99
0.26
EBIT growth
-39.47
314.56
-62.56
2.21
Net profit growth
-40.14
304.35
-58.51
2.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,60,147.32
4,64,989.7
3,72,867.94
2,69,493.69
2,86,574.27
Excise Duty
28,112.63
25,789.36
24,213.81
37,329.51
18,650.52
Net Sales
4,32,034.69
4,39,200.34
3,48,654.13
2,32,164.18
2,67,923.75
Other Operating Income
1,821.82
1,508.91
1,259.05
1,084.27
1,167.78
Other Income
3,724.92
3,957.42
3,896.97
2,782.39
1,681.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Director (Finance)
RAJNEESH NARANG
Director (Refineries)
S Bharathan
Director (Marketing)
AMIT GARG
Independent Non Exe. Director
K S Narendiran
Nominee (Govt)
Pankaj Kumar
Director (Human Resources)
Suresh K Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Murali
Nominee (Govt)
Vinod Seshan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is a Mega Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with Navratna status. HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC /the Holding Company) holding 51.11% of Equity Shares w.e.f. 31st January, 2018, which has increased stake further to 54.90% as of March 31, 2023. HPCL in collaboration with M/s Mittal Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. operates 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery at Bathinda, Punjab with 49% equity stake. Besides, the company also holds an equity stake of 16.96% in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a refinery at Mangalore with a capacity of 15 MMTPA. The Corporation is engaged, primarily in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has, among others, refineries at Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants. Its marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Aviation Service Stations, Retail Outlets and LPG distributors.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 5th, 1952 with the name Standard Vacuum Refining Company. Then, the name was changed to ESSO India. When ESSO and Lube India were nationalized, the company was renamed to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd in the year 1974. The Caltex undertaking was nationalized in the year 1976, which were subsequently merged with the compa
The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹413.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹87889.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 20.14 and 2.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹270.33 and ₹457.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.63%, 3 Years at 27.79%, 1 Year at 46.89%, 6 Month at 25.26%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 7.41%.
