Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Price

413.05
(0.08%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open413.5
  • Day's High417.1
  • 52 Wk High457.15
  • Prev. Close412.7
  • Day's Low407.7
  • 52 Wk Low 270.33
  • Turnover (lac)16,675.46
  • P/E20.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value197.46
  • EPS20.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87,889.71
  • Div. Yield5.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

413.5

Prev. Close

412.7

Turnover(Lac.)

16,675.46

Day's High

417.1

Day's Low

407.7

52 Week's High

457.15

52 Week's Low

270.33

Book Value

197.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87,889.71

P/E

20.14

EPS

20.48

Divi. Yield

5.09

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.90%

Non-Promoter- 35.80%

Institutions: 35.79%

Non-Institutions: 9.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,418.94

1,418.94

1,418.94

1,452.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39,610.83

26,294.49

37,258.1

34,733.7

Net Worth

41,029.77

27,713.43

38,677.04

36,186.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,49,682.93

2,32,996.81

2,68,766.41

2,19,332.6

yoy growth (%)

50.08

-13.3

22.53

17.23

Raw materials

-3,22,015.67

-2,00,424.1

-2,46,566.14

-1,94,446.58

As % of sales

92.08

86.02

91.73

88.65

Employee costs

-2,982.45

-3,188.38

-3,193.46

-2,858.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8,203.7

14,246.79

2,575.51

9,201.93

Depreciation

-3,969.11

-3,552.65

-3,304.39

-2,752.75

Tax paid

-1,821.07

-3,582.91

1,064.67

-2,844.86

Working capital

-5,908.1

-3,698.79

-378.43

-976.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.08

-13.3

22.53

17.23

Op profit growth

-36.1

210.83

-51.99

0.26

EBIT growth

-39.47

314.56

-62.56

2.21

Net profit growth

-40.14

304.35

-58.51

2.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,60,147.32

4,64,989.7

3,72,867.94

2,69,493.69

2,86,574.27

Excise Duty

28,112.63

25,789.36

24,213.81

37,329.51

18,650.52

Net Sales

4,32,034.69

4,39,200.34

3,48,654.13

2,32,164.18

2,67,923.75

Other Operating Income

1,821.82

1,508.91

1,259.05

1,084.27

1,167.78

Other Income

3,724.92

3,957.42

3,896.97

2,782.39

1,681.62

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Director (Finance)

RAJNEESH NARANG

Director (Refineries)

S Bharathan

Director (Marketing)

AMIT GARG

Independent Non Exe. Director

K S Narendiran

Nominee (Govt)

Pankaj Kumar

Director (Human Resources)

Suresh K Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Murali

Nominee (Govt)

Vinod Seshan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is a Mega Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with Navratna status. HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC /the Holding Company) holding 51.11% of Equity Shares w.e.f. 31st January, 2018, which has increased stake further to 54.90% as of March 31, 2023. HPCL in collaboration with M/s Mittal Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. operates 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery at Bathinda, Punjab with 49% equity stake. Besides, the company also holds an equity stake of 16.96% in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a refinery at Mangalore with a capacity of 15 MMTPA. The Corporation is engaged, primarily in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It has, among others, refineries at Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam, LPG bottling plants and Lube blending plants. Its marketing infrastructure includes vast network of Installations, Depots, Aviation Service Stations, Retail Outlets and LPG distributors.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 5th, 1952 with the name Standard Vacuum Refining Company. Then, the name was changed to ESSO India. When ESSO and Lube India were nationalized, the company was renamed to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd in the year 1974. The Caltex undertaking was nationalized in the year 1976, which were subsequently merged with the compa
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹413.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹87889.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is 20.14 and 2.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is ₹270.33 and ₹457.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.63%, 3 Years at 27.79%, 1 Year at 46.89%, 6 Month at 25.26%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 7.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.90 %
Institutions - 35.79 %
Public - 9.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
