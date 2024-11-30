1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Companyy. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD (500104) RECORD DATE 21.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/06/2024 DR- 657/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.06.2024)