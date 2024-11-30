Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8,203.7
14,246.79
2,575.51
9,201.93
Depreciation
-3,969.11
-3,552.65
-3,304.39
-2,752.75
Tax paid
-1,821.07
-3,582.91
1,064.67
-2,844.86
Working capital
-5,908.1
-3,698.79
-378.43
-976.18
Other operating items
Operating
-3,494.57
3,412.43
-42.63
2,628.14
Capital expenditure
10,754.47
5,015.93
16,059.38
4,526.42
Free cash flow
7,259.89
8,428.37
16,016.75
7,154.56
Equity raised
65,575.7
51,436.17
47,224.9
38,115.56
Investing
2,950.97
2,481.15
1,406.5
186.5
Financing
75,985.7
71,271.31
55,776.23
33,260.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2,209.54
Net in cash
1,51,772.26
1,33,617
1,20,424.38
80,926.77
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.Read More
HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.