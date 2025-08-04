iifl-logo



HPCL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Abu Dhabi’s ALNG

4 Aug 2025 , 11:32 AM

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) recovered from early losses on Monday after the state-run refiner said it had signed a long-term LNG supply agreement with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG).
The agreement was formalised over the weekend. The agreement outlines a 10-year arrangement under which HPCL will import liquefied natural gas to meet part of its long-term fuel needs.

In a statement, the company said the gas will be delivered to its Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat. This was recently commissioned. The supplies will support operations at HPCL’s refineries, its city gas network, and downstream customers.

ALNG is a wholly owned unit of ADNOC Gas, a major energy player in the UAE with operations spanning the natural gas value chain. HPCL said the pact strengthens bilateral energy cooperation between India and the UAE and aligns with India’s efforts to expand its LNG portfolio as part of its energy transition strategy.

As of 11:03 AM, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares were trading at ₹404.15, which is a 0.087% gain on August 4, 2025. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares have dipped 9% in the last one month. However, the shares rose 21.11% in the last six months and up 3.6% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

