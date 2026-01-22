iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2026

22 Jan 2026 , 08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Eternal Limited: The business reported robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit came in at ₹102 Crore. This is a growth of 56.90% on a year-on-year basis against ₹65 Crore. Revenue for the period jumped as much as 20% on a sequential basis to ₹16,315 Crore. EBITDA for the period jumped as much as 54% to ₹368 Crore. The company also said that Deepender Goyal will step down from his position.

Waaree Energies: The company said that its net profit rose 26% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹1,062 Crore. Revenue witnessed growth of 24.7% QoQ to ₹7,565 Crore. EBITDA for the period jumped about  37.2% to ₹1,928 Crore. Margins improved to 25.5% from 23.2% in the previous quarter.

Jindal Stainless: The company reported a 26.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹828.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit came in at ₹654.30 Crore. Revenue for the period witnessed a marginal growth of 6.20% y-o-y to ₹10,517.60 Crore. EBITDA was higher by 16.60% to ₹1,408 Crore.

Hindustan Petroleum: The business reported a net profit of ₹4,072.50 Crore for the quarter under review. This is a growth of 6.30% on a sequential basis against ₹3,830 Crore in Q3FY25. Revenue came in higher by 14.20% QoQ to ₹1.5 Lakh Crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The consumer care business recorded a whopping 83.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit to ₹46.40 Crore as compared to ₹25.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

