Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HPCL: The company reported a 94.2% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹355.8 Crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. This was due to low marketing margins on some petroleum products and reduced refining margins. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹6,203.9 Crore.

PNB Housing: Carlyle Group’s Quality Investment Holdings PCC plans to sell up to 6.4% of its share in the housing finance company in block agreements. Multiple sources confirm that the offer size is ₹1,255.6 Crore, with a floor price of ₹755 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive: In the first quarter of 2024, the FMCG player recorded a 33% increase in net profit to ₹364 Crore from the previous year. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹273.7 Crore.

ACC: Cement producer reported a 22.8% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹359.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In a regulatory filing, ACC reported a net profit of ₹466 Crore in the same period last year.

Kalpataru Projects: The company’s overall net profit fell 26% to ₹84 Crore in the June 2024 quarter, owing to rising expenses. Last year, it had a profit of ₹113 Crore. The company’s total income increased to ₹4,609 Crore from ₹4,259 Crore in the April-June period of FY 2023-24.

Tata Steel: The company said it paid $875 million for approximately ₹557 Crore equity shares in its Singapore-based arm. Tata Steel’s board approved the infusion of capital into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP) in May through the subscription of equity shares in one or more tranches, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Jyoti CNC Automation: Individual investors Paresh Mohanlal Parekh and Vijay Mohanlal Parekh sold 93.4 lakh shares of Jyoti CNC Automation at an average price of ₹1,123.80 each. The deal was valued at ₹1,050 Crore and performed through numerous block deals on the NSE.

RVNL: RVNL announced in an exchange filing on Monday that it had emerged as the lead developer of distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh’s central zone under the redesigned Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme.

KEI Industries: On Monday (July 29), KEI Industries Ltd announced a 23.8% YoY increase in net profit to ₹150.2 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the quarter, KEI Industries reported a net profit of ₹121 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Power Grid: On Monday, a top official from the state-run Power Grid announced plans for an undersea interconnection worth up to ₹40,000 Crore with Middle Eastern countries.

