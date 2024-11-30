iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

388.95
(-5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,49,682.93

2,32,996.81

2,68,766.41

2,19,332.6

yoy growth (%)

50.08

-13.3

22.53

17.23

Raw materials

-3,22,015.67

-2,00,424.1

-2,46,566.14

-1,94,446.58

As % of sales

92.08

86.02

91.73

88.65

Employee costs

-2,982.45

-3,188.38

-3,193.46

-2,858.52

As % of sales

0.85

1.36

1.18

1.3

Other costs

-14,508.95

-13,458.89

-13,883.35

-11,355.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.14

5.77

5.16

5.17

Operating profit

10,175.86

15,925.44

5,123.45

10,671.93

OPM

2.91

6.83

1.9

4.86

Depreciation

-3,969.11

-3,552.65

-3,304.39

-2,752.75

Interest expense

-972.73

-914.73

-1,081.72

-566.71

Other income

2,969.68

2,788.73

1,838.17

1,849.46

Profit before tax

8,203.7

14,246.79

2,575.51

9,201.93

Taxes

-1,821.07

-3,582.91

1,064.67

-2,844.86

Tax rate

-22.19

-25.14

41.33

-30.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6,382.63

10,663.88

3,640.18

6,357.07

Exceptional items

0

0

-1,002.93

0

Net profit

6,382.63

10,663.88

2,637.26

6,357.07

yoy growth (%)

-40.14

304.35

-58.51

2.38

NPM

1.82

4.57

0.98

2.89

H P C L : related Articles

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

Read More
HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.

Read More
HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More
HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.