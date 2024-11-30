Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,418.94
1,418.94
1,418.94
1,452.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39,610.83
26,294.49
37,258.1
34,733.7
Net Worth
41,029.77
27,713.43
38,677.04
36,186.11
Minority Interest
Debt
64,119.53
68,005.1
46,590.58
42,915.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7,865.51
5,588.4
6,692.6
6,213.94
Total Liabilities
1,13,014.81
1,01,306.93
91,960.22
85,315.91
Fixed Assets
95,477.53
90,341.41
83,899.57
74,134.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
25,678.07
21,210.71
17,943.72
14,992.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
875.6
2,577.4
714.33
702.85
Networking Capital
-9,368.74
-13,361.16
-10,728.36
-4,750.92
Inventories
33,991.67
29,390.96
35,392.72
28,646.19
Inventory Days
36.94
44.87
Sundry Debtors
9,321.13
6,817.19
6,331.8
6,856.31
Debtor Days
6.6
10.74
Other Current Assets
8,987.44
6,814.78
6,509.39
6,440.86
Sundry Creditors
-30,100.3
-26,556.02
-30,133.55
-19,165.97
Creditor Days
31.45
30.02
Other Current Liabilities
-31,568.68
-29,828.07
-28,828.72
-27,528.31
Cash
352.35
538.57
130.96
237.2
Total Assets
1,13,014.81
1,01,306.93
91,960.22
85,315.91
