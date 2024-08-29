iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Option Chain

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Option Chain

388.45
(0.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
4,0500%₹152.350%229₹0.050%16,2000%
4,0500%₹152.350%240₹0.150%18,2250%
12,1500%₹137.70%269₹0.050%74,9250%
--279₹0.10%74,9250%
12,1500%₹110.20%280₹0.30%83,0250%
10,1250%₹1210%289₹0.050%4,79,925-0.83%
--290₹0.50%95,1750%
26,3250%₹76.80%299₹0.050%2,93,6250%
14,1750%₹870%300₹0.250%2,0250%
62,77510.71%₹101.753.14%309₹0.050%4,23,2250%
26,3250%₹76.80%310₹0.60%3,96,9000%
64,8000%₹74.650%319₹0.050%5,02,200-3.87%
56,7000%₹730%320₹0.150%2,0250%
1,43,775-1.38%₹82.25.38%329₹0.050%2,99,7002.06%
4,0500%₹71.70%330₹0.10%40,5000%
2,57,175-19.62%₹77.9519.92%339₹0.050%9,43,6500.43%
10,1250%₹66.5-2.06%340₹0.050%97,2000%
2,22,750-5.98%₹6921.05%349₹0.050%4,75,8751.73%
24,3000%₹65.5521.61%350₹0.1-33.33%1,15,4250%
2,71,350-1.47%₹5829.6%359₹0.050%6,76,3502.45%
87,0750%₹48.150%360₹0.050%2,67,3000%
6,50,025-14.4%₹48.427.36%369₹0.05-50%10,20,60012.5%
2,79,450-1.42%₹4831.5%370₹0.050%5,60,925-8.27%
6,13,575-16.29%₹39.7547.22%379₹0.05-50%5,22,450-2.27%
2,55,150-16.55%₹37.551.2%380₹0.050%8,52,525-0.94%
11,60,325-9.33%₹28.575.38%389₹0.050%7,63,425-8.27%
3,26,025-12.5%₹27.571.87%390₹0.05-50%5,91,300-17.04%
5,69,025-36.42%₹19.75176.22%399₹0.05-66.66%3,96,900-40.96%
3,94,875-35.85%₹18.3175.18%400₹0.05-92.3%6,74,325-33.26%
2,97,675-69.24%₹7.55344.11%409₹0.1-97.84%3,62,475-54.56%
6,72,300-66.29%₹4.5181.25%410₹0.05-99.13%4,07,025-37.96%
4,11,075-53.75%₹0.05-90.9%419₹3.55-74.91%93,150-4.16%
5,34,600-32.65%₹0.05-90%420₹3-79.52%68,850-5.55%
4,35,375-15.68%₹0.05-75%429₹24.59.86%1,13,400-34.88%
3,26,025-13.90%₹0.05-75%430₹12.65-45.47%38,475-5%
3,50,3250.58%₹0.050%439₹26.9-24.22%28,3500%
3,24,0000%₹0.050%440₹29.15-15.38%6,0750%
6,33,8250%₹0.050%449₹46.450%4,0500%
48,6000%₹0.05-50%450₹62.40%14,1750%
38,4750%₹0.050%460₹66.30%4,0500%
3,78,6750%₹0.05-50%469--
8,1000%₹10%480--
--540₹450%2,7000%

H P C L: Related NEWS

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

