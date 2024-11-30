|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|11
|110
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend and Fixation of Record Date It is further informed that the aforesaid Final Equity Dividend of Rs.16.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 11 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The same would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM. The final equity dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of Rs. 15.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|25 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|15
|150
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and Fixation of Record Date We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 15 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders/ beneficial owners to receive the said Interim Dividend . The Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
