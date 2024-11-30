iifl-logo-icon 1
H P C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 202411110Final
Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend and Fixation of Record Date It is further informed that the aforesaid Final Equity Dividend of Rs.16.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 11 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The same would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM. The final equity dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of Rs. 15.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24.
Dividend25 Jan 20247 Feb 20247 Feb 202415150Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and Fixation of Record Date We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 15 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders/ beneficial owners to receive the said Interim Dividend . The Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024.

H P C L: Related News

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

Read More
HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.

Read More
HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More
HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More
