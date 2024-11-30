Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend and Fixation of Record Date It is further informed that the aforesaid Final Equity Dividend of Rs.16.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs. 11 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The same would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM. The final equity dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of Rs. 15.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2023-24.