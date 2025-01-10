TO THE MEMBERS OF

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Revised Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Being a Government Company, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India has carried out supplementary audit of financial statements of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (the Company) pursuant to provisions of Section 143 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Comptroller & Auditor General has issued provisional comments on Independent Auditors Report. On considering the comments, we are hereby issuing revised Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements, while making changes only in clause (ii)(a) and clause (vii)(b) of Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report, and accordingly we are replacing our original report which was issued on May 9, 2024. There is no other change in our report including in financial figures and our opinion.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information in which are included the standalone financial statements of the Visakh Refinery for the year ended on that date, audited by the branch auditor, located at Visakhapatnam (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit ofthe standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined, taking into consideration audit report issued by the branch auditors, the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Integrity of data and financial reporting on transition to SAP How the Key Audit matter was addressed During the year the Company has migrated to Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") viz., System Applications and Products in Data Processing ("SAP") from ERP JD Edwards ("JDE") with effect from July 1, 2023 onwards. With regard to above, key matters involved included the following: Our audit approach / procedures included the following: • Accuracy and Completeness of Data Migration; • Performing extensive testing and reconciliation procedures to ensure that all data migrated to the SAP system are accurate and complete; • Integrity of financial reporting during transition; • Evaluating the effectiveness of controls implemented for data integrity and to prevent misrepresentation during the transition ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial reports generated from the SAP system; • Effectiveness of controls within SAP system; • Assessing the design and implementation of controls within the SAP system, including access controls, segregation of duties, and transaction monitoring to determine their effectiveness in mitigating risks related to data security, fraud and errors; Taking into consideration significance of the matter, this has been determined as key audit matter. • Placing reliance on the exercise conducted by the management with the help of consultant to check the data migration process covering above matters, design of internal controls, and its operating effectiveness including the IT systems and control.

2 Property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress How the Key Audit matter was addressed • The Company has, during the year, executed various projects and is also in the process of executing various projects like expansion of refinery, installation of biorefinery and other new plants, depots, LPG bottling plants, terminals, pipelines, etc. Since these projects take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. Due to the materiality of the amounts capitalized and included in Capital Work in Progress, in the context of the Balance Sheet of the Company, this is considered to be a key area having significant effect on the overall audit strategy and allocation of resources in planning and completion of our audit; Our audit approach / procedures included the following: • With regard to above capital projects, management has identified specific expenditure including employee costs and other overheads relating to each of the assets in the above capital projects and has applied judgement to assess if the costs incurred in relation to these assets meet the recognition criteria of Property, Plant and Equipment in accordance with Ind AS 16; • Understanding and evaluating the system of internal control processes over the projects and those included in capital work in progress, with reference to identification and testing of key controls; • There are areas where management judgements impact the carrying value of the property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and their respective depreciation/amortization rates. These include the decision to capitalise or expense costs, the annual asset life review, the timeliness of the capitalisation of assets and the use of management assumptions and estimates for the determination or the measurement and recognition criteria for assets retired from active use; • Reviewing Board minutes relating to approvals of the projects and changes in estimates thereof; This has been determined as a key audit matter due to the significance of the capital expenditure during the year as compared to the existing block of Property, Plant and Equipment, the risk that the elements of costs that are eligible for capitalisation are not appropriately capitalised in accordance with the recognition criteria provided in Ind AS 16 and the complex nature of the project. • Assessing the progress of the project and the intention and ability of the management to bring the asset to its state of intended use; • Understanding, evaluating and testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to capitalisation of various costs incurred; • Testing, on sample basis, the direct and indirect costs capitalised, with the underlying supporting documents to ascertain nature of costs and basis for allocation, where applicable, and evaluated whether they meet the recognition criteria provided in the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 16, Property, Plant and Equipment; • Ensuring adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements; • Reviewing the judgements made by the management including the nature of underlying costs capitalized, determination of realizable value of the assets retired from active use, the appropriateness of useful lives applied in the calculation of depreciation/amortization, the useful lives of assets prescribed in Schedule II to the Act and the useful lives of certain assets as per the technical assessment of the management. We have found that the management has regularly reviewed aforesaid judgments and there are no material changes.

3 Evaluation of uncertain indirect tax positions How the Key Audit matter was addressed The Company has material uncertain indirect tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgments and estimates to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. The Company has disputes pending at various levels of tax authorities over the past several years. (Refer Note No.- 53 and para (vii) Our audit approach / procedures included the following: (b) - Annexure I of this report). Because of the judgement required, the area determined to be a key audit matter • Evaluating and testing the appropriateness of the design and the operating effectiveness of the managements controls over the tax litigation matters; • Reviewing the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision based on the possible outcome of the disputes, legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions; • Relying upon the management judgements, industry level deliberations and estimates for possible outflow and opinion of internal experts of the Company in relation to such disputed tax positions.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and the Board ofDirectors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

a) We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of Visakh Refinery which is considered as a branch whose financial statements reflect total assets of H 43,739.49 crore as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of H 84,254.60 crore, net profit before tax of H 1,705.43 crore and total comprehensive income of H 1,683.58 crore for year ended March 31, 2024, as considered in the branchs standalone financial statements. The financial statements of the Visakh Refinery of the Company have been audited by the Branch Auditors of the Company. The Branch Auditors report dated April 22, 2024, has been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

b) We refer to Note No. 50 in respect of 17 unincorporated Joint Operations involved in exploration activities, of which majority are under relinquishment. The standalone financial statements include Companys proportionate share in Assets and Liabilities as on March 31,2024, amounting to H 3.08 crore and H 6.35 crore respectively and Income and Expenditure for the year ended March 31,2024, H 35.14 crore and H 2.34 crore respectively which have been included based on unaudited financial information. Our opinion in respect thereof is solely based on the management certified information.

We have placed reliance on technical/commercial evaluation by the management in respect of categorization of wells, allocation of cost incurred on them, liability for decommissioning costs, liability for NELP and nominated blocks for under performance against agreed Minimum Work Programme.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required under section 143(5) of the Act, based on our audit as aforesaid, we give in the Annexure II, a report on the directions including additional directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, action taken thereon and its impact on the accounts and standalone financial statements of the company.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branch not visited by us;

c) The report dated April 22, 2024, on the accounts of the Visakh Refinery of the Company, issued under section 143(8) of the Act by the Branch Auditors upon their audit of the books of accounts of Visakh Refinery has been forwarded to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing our report in the manner considered necessary by us;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended;

f) As per notification no. G.S.R 463(E) dated June 5, 2015, the Government Companies are exempted from the provisions of section 164(2) of the Act, accordingly, we are not required to report whether any of the directors of the Company is disqualified in terms of provisions contained in the said section;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure III";

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended we report that:

As per Notification number G.S.R. 463 (E) dated June 5, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 197 of the Act regarding remuneration to directors is not applicable to the Government Company; and hence we are not required to report as to whether the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note No.53 of the standalone financial statements);

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts (Refer Note No. 54 to the standalone financial statements);

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The interim dividend paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend;

(b) As stated in note no. 48 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the same has been preserved as per statutory requirements of record retention.

(b) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in dispute) (1) Amount* Deposited (2) Net Amount (1-2 = 3) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Excise Duty 4.46 0.06 4.40 2000-2018 Appellate Authority Act,1944 3,468.63 37.76 3,430.87 1996-2020 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 48.43 0.14 48.29 1994-2014 High Court Sales Tax/VAT/ Sales Tax/Entry 1,247.59 5.96 1,241.63 1994-2021 Appellate Authority GST Legislations Tax/CST/ VAT/ 3,467.78 111.11 3,356.67 1990-2017 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 1,324.86 13.72 1,311.14 1985-2018 High Court 1,426.18 0.35 1,425.83 2003-2011 Supreme Court Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 30.91 0.65 30.26 2002-2018 Customs, Excise and (Service Tax) Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.95 - 0.95 2004-2006 High Court 18.19 - 18.19 2004-2012 Supreme Court Income Tax Act, Income Tax 151.90 2.34 149.56 2015-2016 Commissioner of Income 1961 370.48 2.17 368.31 2017-2018 Tax (Appeals) 116.67 - 116.67 2020-2021 Customs Act, Customs Duty 6.65 0.03 6.62 2005-2020 Customs, Excise and 1962 Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

For C N K & Associates LLP For J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN: 101961W/W-100036 FRN:110266W sd/- sd/- Vijay Mehta J Singh Partner Partner Membership No.: 106533 Membership No.: 042023 UDIN: 24106533BKCEOH3448 UDIN: 24042023BKEXWH5417