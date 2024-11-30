iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

363.25
(-2.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

H P C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Appointment of Shri K Vinod as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 11, 2024
Board Meeting29 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202424 Apr 2024
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 & Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend for the Financial year 2023-24. Intimation about consideration of Issue of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend and Fixation of Record Date Recommendation of Bonus Issue and Fixation of Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2023 (FY 2023-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and Fixation of Record Date We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 15 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders/ beneficial owners to receive the said Interim Dividend . The Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Financial Year 2023-24) & Declaration of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

H P C L: Related News

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements


HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.


HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.


Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.


HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.


Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.


Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.


