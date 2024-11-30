HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2023 (FY 2023-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and Fixation of Record Date We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 15 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders/ beneficial owners to receive the said Interim Dividend . The Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Financial Year 2023-24) & Declaration of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)