|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Shri K Vinod as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 11, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 & Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend for the Financial year 2023-24. Intimation about consideration of Issue of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend and Fixation of Record Date Recommendation of Bonus Issue and Fixation of Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2023 (FY 2023-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 25/01/2024 for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 and Fixation of Record Date We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 15 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders/ beneficial owners to receive the said Interim Dividend . The Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Financial Year 2023-24) & Declaration of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
