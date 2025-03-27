iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bharat Forge Secures Major Defence Contract for ATAGS Supply

27 Mar 2025 , 11:05 PM

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) has signed a contract from MoD for supply of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). The contract also includes about 184 units of ATAGS 155mm/52-calibre guns, worth approximately ₹4,140 crore. This is the biggest domestic defence deal ever for Bharat Forge as it constitutes 60% of the total ₹6,900 crore procurement earmarked for this artillery system.

ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) – The ATAGS has been developed as a collaborative project between Bharat Forge and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) aimed at increasing India’s self-reliance in defence technology.

The deal is a big milestone for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to curb India’s dependence on foreign defence imports and boost local manufacturing. Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani termed the deal a landmark accomplishment for both the firm and India’s defence sector.

Kalyani credited the MoD, the Indian Army, DRDO, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) as well as Bharat Forge’s team for turning this project into reality. ATAGS is part of an agenda by the government to boost indigenisation of armaments in India and strengthens Bharat Forge’s position formenting the defence manufacturing landscape in general.

Related Tags

  • Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems
  • ATAGS Supply
  • Bharat Forge
  • Defence Contract
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.