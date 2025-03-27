Bharat Forge Secures Major Defence Contract for ATAGS Supply

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) has signed a contract from MoD for supply of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). The contract also includes about 184 units of ATAGS 155mm/52-calibre guns, worth approximately ₹4,140 crore. This is the biggest domestic defence deal ever for Bharat Forge as it constitutes 60% of the total ₹6,900 crore procurement earmarked for this artillery system.

ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) – The ATAGS has been developed as a collaborative project between Bharat Forge and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) aimed at increasing India’s self-reliance in defence technology.

The deal is a big milestone for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to curb India’s dependence on foreign defence imports and boost local manufacturing. Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani termed the deal a landmark accomplishment for both the firm and India’s defence sector.

Kalyani credited the MoD, the Indian Army, DRDO, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) as well as Bharat Forge’s team for turning this project into reality. ATAGS is part of an agenda by the government to boost indigenisation of armaments in India and strengthens Bharat Forge’s position formenting the defence manufacturing landscape in general.