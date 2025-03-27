iifl-logo
Defence Ministry inks ₹6,900 Crore contract with Bharat Forge

27 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that it has entered into contracts worth ₹6,900 Crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for purchasing 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high mobility vehicle 6X6 gun towing vehicles.

The Cabinet Committee in Security (CCS) approved the ₹7,000 Crore ATAGS deal. The Army has been planning to improvise its artillery with indigenous systems. Therefore, this approval clears out the way for the acquisition of 307 ATAGS guns.

The ATAGS is designed to replace vintage smaller-calibre guns. This shall enhance firepower with enhanced precision and extended range. This acquisition marks the first major towed gun procurement from the private sector, strengthening India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

With this deal, the MoD has inked capital procurement contracts aggregating to ₹1.40 Lakh Crore in FY 2024-25. The project director of ATAGS from DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune was honoured during the event for his vital role in the development of the project.

The project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole. This is the first major procurement of towed guns by the Indian Army from the private sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

