Top Stocks for Today - 27th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Forge: The Ministry of Defence stated that it has entered into a contract worth ₹6,900 Crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. The order is procurement of 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATGS) and high mobility vehicle 6*6 gun towing vehicles.

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has entered into a 10-year contract worth $650-million with ReAssure UK Services Limited. The company is part of Phoenix Group, UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. The company and its 100% subsidiary has executed this agreement.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender stated that it has received an income tax demand order of ₹119.38 Crore from the Income Tax Department’s Faceless Assessment Unit. The order relates to assessment year 2023-24 (FY2022-23). The bank received this order on March 25, 2025.

Info Edge: The Naukri.com parent stated that it has received an income tax demand order of ₹117.05 Crore under section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The assessment is for assessment year 2023-24. The tax demand mainly arose on account of disallowance of employee stock option plan (ESOP) expenses claimed by the company.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied a monetary penalty of ₹75 Lakh on the bank. The penalty is on account of non-compliance with its Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines. RBI’s action comes after statutory ‘Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation’ conducted based on HDFC Bank’s financial position as of March 31, 2025.

