iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 27th March 2025

27 Mar 2025 , 06:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Forge: The Ministry of Defence stated that it has entered into a contract worth ₹6,900 Crore with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. The order is procurement of 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATGS) and high mobility vehicle 6*6 gun towing vehicles. 

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has entered into a 10-year contract worth $650-million with ReAssure UK Services Limited. The company is part of Phoenix Group, UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. The company and its 100% subsidiary has executed this agreement.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender stated that it has received an income tax demand order of ₹119.38 Crore from the Income Tax Department’s Faceless Assessment Unit. The order relates to assessment year 2023-24 (FY2022-23). The bank received this order on March 25, 2025.

Info Edge: The Naukri.com parent stated that it has received an income tax demand order of ₹117.05 Crore under section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The assessment is for assessment year 2023-24. The tax demand mainly arose on account of disallowance of employee stock option plan (ESOP) expenses claimed by the company.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied a monetary penalty of ₹75 Lakh on the bank. The penalty is on account of non-compliance with its Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines. RBI’s action comes after statutory ‘Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation’ conducted based on HDFC Bank’s financial position as of March 31, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.