SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹9,120
Prev. Close₹9,025.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,221.67
Day's High₹9,128.9
Day's Low₹8,846.35
52 Week's High₹9,085
52 Week's Low₹4,862.2
Book Value₹1,990.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,15,024.7
P/E160.6
EPS56.37
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.13
129.01
128.71
128.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25,347.19
10,797.47
13,843.41
4,364.02
Net Worth
25,476.32
10,926.48
13,972.12
4,492.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,562.45
1,128
1,272.69
915.49
yoy growth (%)
38.51
-11.36
39.01
14.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-711.26
-563.25
-539.57
-393.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
589.27
357.01
442.28
372.77
Depreciation
-40.06
-44.28
-41.37
-21.54
Tax paid
-1,178.35
-75.3
-113.32
-99.06
Working capital
-726.79
1,877.53
640.67
-1,039.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.51
-11.36
39.01
14.13
Op profit growth
60.96
-28.46
35.45
30.69
EBIT growth
63.69
-19.19
20.41
40.19
Net profit growth
3,103.98
35.4
12.77
-10.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,536.34
2,345.69
1,589.03
1,128
1,311.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,536.34
2,345.69
1,589.03
1,128
1,311.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
413.74
392.85
13,810.43
1,583.51
286.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kapil Kapoor
Executive Vice Chairman
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Managing Director & CEO
Hitesh Oberoi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chintan Thakkar
Independent Director
Ashish Gupta
Independent Director
Geeta Mathur
Independent Director
Sanjiv Sachar
Whole-time Director
PAWAN GOYAL
Independent Director
Arindam Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Aruna Sundararajan
Reports by Info Edge (India) Ltd
Summary
Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of Indias premier internet based business. The Company is primarily in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as, in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com, iimjobs.com, hirist.com, ambitionbox.com, bigshyft.com, jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com. It has a network of 79 offices located in 55 cities throughout India. It has made forays abroad into the Gulf market with the website www.naukrigulf.com and currently has offices Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.In the last decade, Info Edge has also expanded by investing in businesses that have been conceptualized and initially developed by separate entrepreneurial oriented management teams. Each of these businesses are managed externally with inputs from Info Edge. Essentially, these are part of an investment portfolio of the company. Some of these investee companies include zomato.com (online restaurant classifieds and food delivery business) and policybazaar.com (online insurance).Info Edge India Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1995 as Info Edge India Pvt Ltd and they went public on April 27, 2006. In March 1997, the internet portal naukri.com was launched and in December 1998, jeevansathi.com was launch
