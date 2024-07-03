Summary

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of Indias premier internet based business. The Company is primarily in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as, in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com, iimjobs.com, hirist.com, ambitionbox.com, bigshyft.com, jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com. It has a network of 79 offices located in 55 cities throughout India. It has made forays abroad into the Gulf market with the website www.naukrigulf.com and currently has offices Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.In the last decade, Info Edge has also expanded by investing in businesses that have been conceptualized and initially developed by separate entrepreneurial oriented management teams. Each of these businesses are managed externally with inputs from Info Edge. Essentially, these are part of an investment portfolio of the company. Some of these investee companies include zomato.com (online restaurant classifieds and food delivery business) and policybazaar.com (online insurance).Info Edge India Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1995 as Info Edge India Pvt Ltd and they went public on April 27, 2006. In March 1997, the internet portal naukri.com was launched and in December 1998, jeevansathi.com was launch

