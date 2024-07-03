iifl-logo-icon 1
Info Edge (India) Ltd Share Price

8,876.45
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,120
  • Day's High9,128.9
  • 52 Wk High9,085
  • Prev. Close9,025.5
  • Day's Low8,846.35
  • 52 Wk Low 4,862.2
  • Turnover (lac)14,221.67
  • P/E160.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,990.59
  • EPS56.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,15,024.7
  • Div. Yield0.24
Info Edge (India) Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

Info Edge (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Info Edge (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.68%

Non-Promoter- 51.83%

Institutions: 51.83%

Non-Institutions: 10.26%

Custodian: 0.21%

Share Price

Info Edge (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129.13

129.01

128.71

128.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25,347.19

10,797.47

13,843.41

4,364.02

Net Worth

25,476.32

10,926.48

13,972.12

4,492.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,562.45

1,128

1,272.69

915.49

yoy growth (%)

38.51

-11.36

39.01

14.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-711.26

-563.25

-539.57

-393.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

589.27

357.01

442.28

372.77

Depreciation

-40.06

-44.28

-41.37

-21.54

Tax paid

-1,178.35

-75.3

-113.32

-99.06

Working capital

-726.79

1,877.53

640.67

-1,039.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.51

-11.36

39.01

14.13

Op profit growth

60.96

-28.46

35.45

30.69

EBIT growth

63.69

-19.19

20.41

40.19

Net profit growth

3,103.98

35.4

12.77

-10.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,536.34

2,345.69

1,589.03

1,128

1,311.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,536.34

2,345.69

1,589.03

1,128

1,311.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

413.74

392.85

13,810.43

1,583.51

286.57

Info Edge (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Info Edge (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kapil Kapoor

Executive Vice Chairman

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Managing Director & CEO

Hitesh Oberoi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chintan Thakkar

Independent Director

Ashish Gupta

Independent Director

Geeta Mathur

Independent Director

Sanjiv Sachar

Whole-time Director

PAWAN GOYAL

Independent Director

Arindam Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Aruna Sundararajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Info Edge (India) Ltd

Summary

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of Indias premier internet based business. The Company is primarily in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as, in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com, iimjobs.com, hirist.com, ambitionbox.com, bigshyft.com, jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com. It has a network of 79 offices located in 55 cities throughout India. It has made forays abroad into the Gulf market with the website www.naukrigulf.com and currently has offices Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.In the last decade, Info Edge has also expanded by investing in businesses that have been conceptualized and initially developed by separate entrepreneurial oriented management teams. Each of these businesses are managed externally with inputs from Info Edge. Essentially, these are part of an investment portfolio of the company. Some of these investee companies include zomato.com (online restaurant classifieds and food delivery business) and policybazaar.com (online insurance).Info Edge India Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1995 as Info Edge India Pvt Ltd and they went public on April 27, 2006. In March 1997, the internet portal naukri.com was launched and in December 1998, jeevansathi.com was launch
Company FAQs

What is the Info Edge India Ltd share price today?

The Info Edge India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8876.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Info Edge India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Info Edge India Ltd is ₹115024.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Info Edge India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Info Edge India Ltd is 160.6 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Info Edge India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Info Edge India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Info Edge India Ltd is ₹4862.2 and ₹9085 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Info Edge India Ltd?

Info Edge India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.59%, 3 Years at 17.02%, 1 Year at 77.39%, 6 Month at 32.50%, 3 Month at 11.11% and 1 Month at 6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Info Edge India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Info Edge India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.68 %
Institutions - 51.84 %
Public - 10.26 %

