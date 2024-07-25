iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Info Edge (India) Ltd

Info Edge (India) Ltd Option Chain

7,859.8
(-1.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--5,500₹850%3000%
--5,500₹0.1-93.75%2,100-6.66%
1500%₹1,29512.6%5,600--
--5,800₹1.1591.66%4,350-3.33%
--5,900₹0.75-62.5%4,950-5.71%
--5,950₹26.87.84%00%
2,5500%₹9500%6,000₹0.25-64.28%36,150-4.36%
--6,050₹0.80%1500%
3000%₹7774.93%6,100₹0.05-95%1,050-61.11%
1500%₹709.350%6,200₹0.05-96.77%3,000-61.53%
00%₹390.550%6,250₹1800%00%
9000%₹567-2.66%6,300₹0.05-97.05%11,100-26%
1,9500%₹537.450%6,350₹1.110%2,4000%
1,3500%₹5350%6,400₹0.1-95.23%4,800-30.43%
--6,450₹0.1-96.77%600-42.85%
7,500-16.66%₹52010.63%6,500₹0.1-96.87%22,200-8.64%
00%₹3550%6,550₹24.80%9000%
4,950-2.94%₹305.6-16.05%6,600₹0.05-98.78%15,600-38.46%
2,8500%₹300.3540.58%6,650₹0.3-94.33%4,950-34%
9,300-13.88%₹31024.72%6,700₹0.3-96.2%34,500-11.53%
4,950-29.78%₹110-31.93%6,750₹0.1-99.16%3,450-28.12%
11,850-40.15%₹201.722.68%6,800₹0.05-99.61%20,700-3.49%
3,000-48.71%₹117-0.72%6,850--
13,350-28.8%₹95.3528.67%6,900₹0.3-98.86%14,550-22.4%
4,350-43.13%₹50.317.93%6,950--
21,600-63.45%₹0.05-99.74%7,000₹0.05-99.92%5,850-18.75%
6,150-46.75%₹0.15-98.64%7,050--
20,550-28.64%₹0.2-97.54%7,100₹171.152.57%1,9500%
30,150-16.59%₹0.05-98.64%7,200₹236.45-2.33%1,3500%
26,400-18.89%₹0.05-97.95%7,300₹421.50.26%2,7000%
12,000-34.95%₹0.05-96.15%7,400₹4820%4500%
28,350-47.05%₹0.05-94.11%7,500₹536.650%6000%
18,150-29.65%₹0.05-90%7,600₹614.30%1,5000%
12,300-26.78%₹0.05-94.73%7,800₹928.80%2,2500%
30,450-5.14%₹0.050%8,000--

Info Edg.(India): Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Info Edge (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.