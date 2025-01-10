Info Edge (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.13
129.01
128.71
128.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25,347.19
10,797.47
13,843.41
4,364.02
Net Worth
25,476.32
10,926.48
13,972.12
4,492.54
Minority Interest
Debt
223.41
87.6
48.04
65.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,555.97
722.46
1,115.58
0
Total Liabilities
28,255.7
11,736.54
15,135.74
4,557.63
Fixed Assets
300.28
171.01
90.79
108.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
25,618.41
9,880.7
12,628.64
1,419.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124
83.02
36.31
36.31
Networking Capital
1,214.89
1,377.59
2,247.68
2,352.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.08
8.98
7.91
6.05
Debtor Days
1.84
1.95
Other Current Assets
2,610.93
2,629.3
3,309.42
3,023.67
Sundry Creditors
-74.6
-80.72
-104.03
-60.55
Creditor Days
24.3
19.59
Other Current Liabilities
-1,328.52
-1,179.97
-965.62
-616.71
Cash
998.12
224.2
132.32
641.38
Total Assets
28,255.7
11,736.52
15,135.74
4,557.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.