Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.87
-14.01
32.75
11.33
Op profit growth
56.17
-24.52
44.31
45.7
EBIT growth
116.32
-10.13
57.16
624.1
Net profit growth
800.9
-696.03
-146.41
-2,263.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.64
24.93
28.4
26.12
EBIT margin
52.52
34.2
32.72
27.64
Net profit margin
802.98
125.55
-18.11
51.8
RoCE
6.64
9.73
19.91
15.1
RoNW
28.18
9.32
-2.8
7.03
RoA
25.4
8.93
-2.75
7.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1,000.91
110.33
-20.1
41.2
Dividend per share
13
8
6
5.5
Cash EPS
987.93
106.71
-23.33
39.67
Book value per share
1,339.65
419.84
179.56
168.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.5
38.75
-101.3
28.31
P/CEPS
4.56
40.07
-87.24
29.41
P/B
3.36
10.18
11.34
6.93
EV/EBIDTA
65.7
126.53
51.34
46.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
1.61
0
-39.32
15.71
Tax payout
-158.77
-48.48
-28.49
-30.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.17
2.5
2.07
2.64
Inventory days
0
0
0.1
0.29
Creditor days
-29.38
-27.54
-24.28
-28.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-179.46
-66.65
-52.37
-798.75
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.1
-0.2
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-0.69
-2.05
-1.21
-0.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.16
-1.23
Employee costs
-46.96
-50.29
-44.55
-46.41
Other costs
-25.39
-24.76
-26.87
-26.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.