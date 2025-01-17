iifl-logo-icon 1
Info Edge (India) Ltd Key Ratios

7,734
(1.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.87

-14.01

32.75

11.33

Op profit growth

56.17

-24.52

44.31

45.7

EBIT growth

116.32

-10.13

57.16

624.1

Net profit growth

800.9

-696.03

-146.41

-2,263.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.64

24.93

28.4

26.12

EBIT margin

52.52

34.2

32.72

27.64

Net profit margin

802.98

125.55

-18.11

51.8

RoCE

6.64

9.73

19.91

15.1

RoNW

28.18

9.32

-2.8

7.03

RoA

25.4

8.93

-2.75

7.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1,000.91

110.33

-20.1

41.2

Dividend per share

13

8

6

5.5

Cash EPS

987.93

106.71

-23.33

39.67

Book value per share

1,339.65

419.84

179.56

168.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.5

38.75

-101.3

28.31

P/CEPS

4.56

40.07

-87.24

29.41

P/B

3.36

10.18

11.34

6.93

EV/EBIDTA

65.7

126.53

51.34

46.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

1.61

0

-39.32

15.71

Tax payout

-158.77

-48.48

-28.49

-30.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.17

2.5

2.07

2.64

Inventory days

0

0

0.1

0.29

Creditor days

-29.38

-27.54

-24.28

-28.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-179.46

-66.65

-52.37

-798.75

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.1

-0.2

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-0.69

-2.05

-1.21

-0.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.16

-1.23

Employee costs

-46.96

-50.29

-44.55

-46.41

Other costs

-25.39

-24.76

-26.87

-26.23

Info Edg.(India) : related Articles

No Record Found

