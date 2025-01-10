Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
37.68%
37.88%
37.88%
37.9%
37.97%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
51.83%
51.49%
50.97%
50.5%
49.96%
Non-Institutions
10.26%
10.45%
10.94%
11.37%
11.97%
Total Non-Promoter
62.09%
61.95%
61.91%
61.88%
61.94%
Custodian
0.21%
0.16%
0.19%
0.2%
0.08%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
