Info Edge (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
700.82
676.71
657.42
627.12
625.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
700.82
676.71
657.42
627.12
625.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
378.87
153.69
151.29
37.98
212.26
Total Income
1,079.7
830.4
808.72
665.11
838.11
Total Expenditure
546.78
467.2
614.99
444.15
495.5
PBIDT
532.92
363.2
193.73
220.96
342.6
Interest
5.99
5.63
5.67
4.71
8.21
PBDT
526.93
357.57
188.06
216.25
334.4
Depreciation
26.88
25.7
25.61
25.82
25.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
66.43
74.97
74.31
77.09
69
Deferred Tax
348.89
-1.95
0.18
-6.1
-0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
84.73
258.86
87.96
119.45
239.74
Minority Interest After NP
61.48
25.96
27.57
-31.65
34.62
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.26
232.9
60.39
151.09
205.13
Extra-ordinary Items
27.92
1.92
-87.71
3.15
35.79
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.66
230.98
148.1
147.94
169.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.8
18.03
4.68
11.71
15.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
120
0
0
0
100
Equity
129.58
129.38
129.38
129.38
129.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.04
53.67
29.46
35.23
54.74
PBDTM(%)
75.18
52.83
28.6
34.48
53.43
PATM(%)
12.09
38.25
13.37
19.04
38.3
