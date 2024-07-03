iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Info Edge (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8,230
(-2.47%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,878.92

1,740.91

1,116.08

823.6

984.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,878.92

1,740.91

1,116.08

823.6

984.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

313.84

827.95

13,157.02

1,170.6

82.47

Total Income

2,192.76

2,568.86

14,273.1

1,994.2

1,066.8

Total Expenditure

1,385.07

1,922.63

796.2

789.6

1,297.32

PBIDT

807.69

646.23

13,476.9

1,204.6

-230.52

Interest

16.59

5.84

3.68

4.46

6.56

PBDT

791.1

640.39

13,473.21

1,200.15

-237.09

Depreciation

75.51

52.81

33.41

37.79

35.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

215.34

170.04

107.52

65.97

81.99

Deferred Tax

-6.34

-15.19

1,169.67

-4.36

10.65

Reported Profit After Tax

506.59

432.74

12,162.62

1,100.73

-364.85

Minority Interest After NP

-8.23

267.32

31.94

-0.13

-8.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

514.82

165.42

12,130.68

1,100.86

-356.72

Extra-ordinary Items

35.93

-292.61

9,683.3

1,022.48

-0.99

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

478.89

458.03

2,447.38

78.37

-355.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

39.92

12.85

942.74

87.65

-29.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

0

80

0

60

Equity

129.38

129.18

128.78

128.58

122.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

42.98

37.12

1,207.52

146.26

-23.41

PBDTM(%)

42.1

36.78

1,207.19

145.72

-24.08

PATM(%)

26.96

24.85

1,089.76

133.64

-37.06

Info Edg.(India): Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Info Edge (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.