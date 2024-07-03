Info Edge (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,878.92
1,740.91
1,116.08
823.6
984.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,878.92
1,740.91
1,116.08
823.6
984.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
313.84
827.95
13,157.02
1,170.6
82.47
Total Income
2,192.76
2,568.86
14,273.1
1,994.2
1,066.8
Total Expenditure
1,385.07
1,922.63
796.2
789.6
1,297.32
PBIDT
807.69
646.23
13,476.9
1,204.6
-230.52
Interest
16.59
5.84
3.68
4.46
6.56
PBDT
791.1
640.39
13,473.21
1,200.15
-237.09
Depreciation
75.51
52.81
33.41
37.79
35.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
215.34
170.04
107.52
65.97
81.99
Deferred Tax
-6.34
-15.19
1,169.67
-4.36
10.65
Reported Profit After Tax
506.59
432.74
12,162.62
1,100.73
-364.85
Minority Interest After NP
-8.23
267.32
31.94
-0.13
-8.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
514.82
165.42
12,130.68
1,100.86
-356.72
Extra-ordinary Items
35.93
-292.61
9,683.3
1,022.48
-0.99
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
478.89
458.03
2,447.38
78.37
-355.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.92
12.85
942.74
87.65
-29.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
0
80
0
60
Equity
129.38
129.18
128.78
128.58
122.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.98
37.12
1,207.52
146.26
-23.41
PBDTM(%)
42.1
36.78
1,207.19
145.72
-24.08
PATM(%)
26.96
24.85
1,089.76
133.64
-37.06
