|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,562.45
1,128
1,272.69
915.49
yoy growth (%)
38.51
-11.36
39.01
14.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-711.26
-563.25
-539.57
-393.05
As % of sales
45.52
49.93
42.39
42.93
Other costs
-387.46
-276.64
-330.39
-225.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.79
24.52
25.96
24.58
Operating profit
463.73
288.09
402.73
297.31
OPM
29.67
25.54
31.64
32.47
Depreciation
-40.06
-44.28
-41.37
-21.54
Interest expense
-4.62
-5.78
-6.68
-0.08
Other income
170.23
118.98
87.61
97.08
Profit before tax
589.27
357.01
442.28
372.77
Taxes
-1,178.35
-75.3
-113.32
-99.06
Tax rate
-199.96
-21.09
-25.62
-26.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-589.07
281.7
328.96
273.7
Exceptional items
9,511.62
-3.22
-123.29
-91.33
Net profit
8,922.54
278.48
205.66
182.36
yoy growth (%)
3,103.98
35.4
12.77
-10.78
NPM
571.05
24.68
16.15
19.92
