Info Edge (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8,425
(-4.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Info Edge (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,562.45

1,128

1,272.69

915.49

yoy growth (%)

38.51

-11.36

39.01

14.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-711.26

-563.25

-539.57

-393.05

As % of sales

45.52

49.93

42.39

42.93

Other costs

-387.46

-276.64

-330.39

-225.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.79

24.52

25.96

24.58

Operating profit

463.73

288.09

402.73

297.31

OPM

29.67

25.54

31.64

32.47

Depreciation

-40.06

-44.28

-41.37

-21.54

Interest expense

-4.62

-5.78

-6.68

-0.08

Other income

170.23

118.98

87.61

97.08

Profit before tax

589.27

357.01

442.28

372.77

Taxes

-1,178.35

-75.3

-113.32

-99.06

Tax rate

-199.96

-21.09

-25.62

-26.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-589.07

281.7

328.96

273.7

Exceptional items

9,511.62

-3.22

-123.29

-91.33

Net profit

8,922.54

278.48

205.66

182.36

yoy growth (%)

3,103.98

35.4

12.77

-10.78

NPM

571.05

24.68

16.15

19.92

