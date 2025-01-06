iifl-logo-icon 1
Info Edge (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8,815.75
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Info Edg.(India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

589.27

357.01

442.28

372.77

Depreciation

-40.06

-44.28

-41.37

-21.54

Tax paid

-1,178.35

-75.3

-113.32

-99.06

Working capital

-726.79

1,877.53

640.67

-1,039.78

Other operating items

Operating

-1,355.92

2,114.95

928.25

-787.62

Capital expenditure

11.89

19.03

133.21

12.68

Free cash flow

-1,344.03

2,133.98

1,061.46

-774.94

Equity raised

9,490.85

6,401.17

4,163.84

3,732.91

Investing

11,209.43

-303.41

-249.26

1,014.81

Financing

112.65

139.56

74.96

-0.05

Dividends paid

205.78

0

73.58

66.87

Net in cash

19,674.67

8,371.31

5,124.58

4,039.6

