Info Edge (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
589.27
357.01
442.28
372.77
Depreciation
-40.06
-44.28
-41.37
-21.54
Tax paid
-1,178.35
-75.3
-113.32
-99.06
Working capital
-726.79
1,877.53
640.67
-1,039.78
Other operating items
Operating
-1,355.92
2,114.95
928.25
-787.62
Capital expenditure
11.89
19.03
133.21
12.68
Free cash flow
-1,344.03
2,133.98
1,061.46
-774.94
Equity raised
9,490.85
6,401.17
4,163.84
3,732.91
Investing
11,209.43
-303.41
-249.26
1,014.81
Financing
112.65
139.56
74.96
-0.05
Dividends paid
205.78
0
73.58
66.87
Net in cash
19,674.67
8,371.31
5,124.58
4,039.6
