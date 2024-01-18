The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024 The Board has approved date of the 29th Annual General Meeting as Wednesday, August 28, 2024.The Board has also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (on face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.