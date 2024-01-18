|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|12
|120
|Interim
|Outcome Of Board Meeting-November 8, 2024 For Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 The Board has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (on face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2024-25. Record date for the purpose of determining the name of the members eligible for receipt of the Interim Dividend will be Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Record date for Interim dividend 2024-25
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|12
|120
|Final
|The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024 The Board has approved date of the 29th Annual General Meeting as Wednesday, August 28, 2024.The Board has also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (on face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
