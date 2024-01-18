iifl-logo-icon 1
Info Edge (India) Ltd Dividend

7,610.2
(2.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Info Edg.(India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 202412120Interim
Outcome Of Board Meeting-November 8, 2024 For Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 The Board has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (on face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2024-25. Record date for the purpose of determining the name of the members eligible for receipt of the Interim Dividend will be Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Record date for Interim dividend 2024-25
Dividend16 May 202429 Jul 202429 Jul 202412120Final
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024 The Board has approved date of the 29th Annual General Meeting as Wednesday, August 28, 2024.The Board has also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (on face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

