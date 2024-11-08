Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting-November 8, 2024 For Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results & Financial Statements for the Quarter & Year ended March 31 2024 INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024, inter alia, to Consider Recommendation of Final Dividend FY24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting - May 16, 2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Chintan Thakkar as Whole-time Director to be designated as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations Divestment of Companys Stake in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited through wholly-owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024) Company Update on Divestment of Companys Stake in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024