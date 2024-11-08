iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Info Edge (India) Ltd Board Meeting

7,455.15
(-0.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Info Edg.(India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting-November 8, 2024 For Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20246 May 2024
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results & Financial Statements for the Quarter & Year ended March 31 2024 INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024, inter alia, to Consider Recommendation of Final Dividend FY24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting - May 16, 2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Chintan Thakkar as Whole-time Director to be designated as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations Divestment of Companys Stake in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited through wholly-owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024) Company Update on Divestment of Companys Stake in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Ms. Geeta Mathur as an Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Info Edg.(India): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Info Edge (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.