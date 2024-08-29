iifl-logo-icon 1
1,209.85
(-1.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,280₹0.05-90%5000%
3,0000%₹288.450%1,300₹0.05-90.9%48,5000%
--1,320₹0.05-80%9,000-5.26%
--1,340₹0.05-83.33%16,500-5.71%
5000%₹208.70%1,360₹0.10%22,5000%
1,5000%₹263.050%1,380₹0.05-50%7,5000%
1,5000%₹219.950%1,400₹0.05-66.66%80,500-6.93%
5,0000%₹155.650%1,420₹0.05-92.85%22,500-4.25%
3,0000%₹1750%1,440₹0.05-66.66%60,500-4.72%
3,0000%₹129.40%1,460₹0.05-75%45,500-6.18%
6,0000%₹102.10.64%1,480₹0.05-80%21,000-4.54%
39,000-7.14%₹70-19.44%1,500₹0.05-85.71%1,24,500-29.46%
10,0000%₹90.60%1,520₹0.05-87.5%33,500-30.92%
43,000-6.52%₹34.75-21.38%1,540₹0.05-93.75%46,000-43.55%
70,500-10.75%₹5.35-81.16%1,560₹0.05-97.22%80,000-29.20%
82,500-17.5%₹0.05-99.57%1,580₹0.05-98.92%48,000-53.17%
1,22,000-42.04%₹0.05-98.66%1,600₹20.926.66%91,000-38.72%
94,000-41.25%₹0.05-97.14%1,620₹4325.36%69,000-9.80%
2,84,000-43.92%₹0.05-94.73%1,640₹57.56.58%1,07,000-6.95%
1,60,500-39.08%₹0.1-80%1,660₹8010.26%28,000-13.84%
88,000-29.31%₹0.05-88.88%1,680₹134.2576.76%50,000-3.84%
1,94,500-39.50%₹0.05-87.5%1,700₹1204.34%89,500-10.05%
72,000-34.54%₹0.05-83.33%1,720₹15417.87%21,500-8.51%
2,07,000-18.18%₹0.05-80%1,740₹18031.62%31,500-3.07%
1,52,000-17.61%₹0.05-66.66%1,760₹191.111.75%38,500-2.53%
95,000-19.14%₹0.05-75%1,780₹152.80%21,5000%
2,48,500-49.64%₹0.05-75%1,800₹2276.07%13,000-3.70%
33,500-10.66%₹0.05-75%1,820₹238.50%5,5000%
27,000-3.57%₹0.05-66.66%1,840₹243.20%3,5000%
31,000-8.82%₹0.05-50%1,860₹286.659.7%15,5000%
30,000-11.76%₹0.05-75%1,880₹203.750%5,0000%
1,80,0000%₹0.050%1,900₹189.70%7,0000%
31,000-4.61%₹0.320%1,920₹254.80%3,5000%
19,0000%₹0.10%1,960₹213.50%5000%
1,22,000-1.21%₹0.050%2,000₹431.550%5000%

Bharat Forge: Related NEWS

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

26 Dec 2024|02:48 PM

For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

18 Nov 2024|10:58 AM

In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.

Read More
Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

18 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

AAM India Manufacturing Corporation manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks and passenger buses in India.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

3 Oct 2024|12:43 PM

In August, North America Class 8 truck orders totalled 13,400 units, up 2% from July but down 16% from the same month last year.

Read More
Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

23 Aug 2024|12:28 PM

The transaction will be executed at arm's length, with no promoter or group firm having a vested interest in the investment.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More

