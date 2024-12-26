iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Forge Ltd Board Meeting

Bharat Forge CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
BHARAT FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Q2 of FY 2024-25 held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
BHARAT FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Board approved:- 1. Raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, debt issue, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted by applicable laws, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The Companys Investment Committee - Strategic Business has been delegated the powers to decide the structure, form of issuance, price, timing, terms and conditions thereof and all other matters related or incidental thereto. 2. Conversion of USD 12 million loan given to Bharat Forge America Inc. into equity. 3. Transfer of 39.43% stake held in TMJ Electric Vehicles Limited to Bharat Forge International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, at fair value assessed by a independent valuer. The Company will intimate exchanges as and when there are any updates regarding this transfer. 4. In modification to our intimation dated June 20, 2022 pertaining to transfer of the Companys stake in its joint venture Refu Drive GmbH, to Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for consideration in the form of shares of KPTL, the Board has now agreed to transfer the stake to KPTL for cash consideration of _11.509 million which is the fair value as determined by independent valuer. The Board has delegated modalities and timing of completion of this transfer to the Investment Committee - Strategic Business. Necessary intimations in this regard shall be provided by the Company as and when due. 5. Closure of Indigenous IL Limited (IL), a non-operational subsidiary of the Company. IL was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Israel in 2018 to explore investment opportunities in various technology start-up companies. IL has not commenced any business since its incorporation. Thus, no capital was contributed into IL. The closure of IL has been approved since there are no future business plans envisaged in Israel. 6. Amendment to the Companys Code of Conduct for Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (Code of Conduct). 7. Consequent upon closure of all infrastructure business activities in BF Infrastructure Limited (BF Infra), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the share e capital invested by the Company is now not represented by corresponding assets. Therefore, the Board has given in-principle approval for undertaking capital reduction by BF Infra, subject to approval of BF Infras shareholders and approval by the National Company Law Tribunal under the Companies Act, 2013. 9. In its meeting dated November 14, 2022, the Board had approved limits on investments and/or guarantees to be provided to its foreign subsidiaries and associates. In partial modification to this approval, the Board has now extended the investment and/or guarantee limits to step-down operating subsidiaries of such foreign subsidiaries and associates. Necessary stock exchange intimations shall be made by the Company once actual investments are made and/or guarantees are extended pursuant to this modification. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202426 Apr 2024
BHARAT FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board Meeting Outcome - Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2024 and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (at the rate of 325%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
BHARAT FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Interim Dividend In-principle approval for raising funds Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Dipak Mane as Independent Director for second term Declaration of record date of February 23, 2024 for interim dividend Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures and availing of term loan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

Bharat Forge: Related News

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

26 Dec 2024|02:48 PM

For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.

Bharat Forge's Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.

Bharat Forge's revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

18 Nov 2024|10:58 AM

In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

18 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

AAM India Manufacturing Corporation manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks and passenger buses in India.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Bharat Forge's Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

3 Oct 2024|12:43 PM

In August, North America Class 8 truck orders totalled 13,400 units, up 2% from July but down 16% from the same month last year.

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

23 Aug 2024|12:28 PM

The transaction will be executed at arm's length, with no promoter or group firm having a vested interest in the investment.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

