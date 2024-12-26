BHARAT FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Board approved:- 1. Raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, debt issue, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted by applicable laws, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The Companys Investment Committee - Strategic Business has been delegated the powers to decide the structure, form of issuance, price, timing, terms and conditions thereof and all other matters related or incidental thereto. 2. Conversion of USD 12 million loan given to Bharat Forge America Inc. into equity. 3. Transfer of 39.43% stake held in TMJ Electric Vehicles Limited to Bharat Forge International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, at fair value assessed by a independent valuer. The Company will intimate exchanges as and when there are any updates regarding this transfer. 4. In modification to our intimation dated June 20, 2022 pertaining to transfer of the Companys stake in its joint venture Refu Drive GmbH, to Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for consideration in the form of shares of KPTL, the Board has now agreed to transfer the stake to KPTL for cash consideration of _11.509 million which is the fair value as determined by independent valuer. The Board has delegated modalities and timing of completion of this transfer to the Investment Committee - Strategic Business. Necessary intimations in this regard shall be provided by the Company as and when due. 5. Closure of Indigenous IL Limited (IL), a non-operational subsidiary of the Company. IL was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Israel in 2018 to explore investment opportunities in various technology start-up companies. IL has not commenced any business since its incorporation. Thus, no capital was contributed into IL. The closure of IL has been approved since there are no future business plans envisaged in Israel. 6. Amendment to the Companys Code of Conduct for Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (Code of Conduct). 7. Consequent upon closure of all infrastructure business activities in BF Infrastructure Limited (BF Infra), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the share e capital invested by the Company is now not represented by corresponding assets. Therefore, the Board has given in-principle approval for undertaking capital reduction by BF Infra, subject to approval of BF Infras shareholders and approval by the National Company Law Tribunal under the Companies Act, 2013. 9. In its meeting dated November 14, 2022, the Board had approved limits on investments and/or guarantees to be provided to its foreign subsidiaries and associates. In partial modification to this approval, the Board has now extended the investment and/or guarantee limits to step-down operating subsidiaries of such foreign subsidiaries and associates. Necessary stock exchange intimations shall be made by the Company once actual investments are made and/or guarantees are extended pursuant to this modification. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.08.2024)