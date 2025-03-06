Bharat Forge arm inks pact with Taiwan-based manufacturing firm

Bharat Forge Limited announced on Thursday, March 6, 2025 that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain has inked a technology licensing agreement with Taiwan’s Compal Electronics for manufacturing of X86 platform servers in India.

The companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of server business using the locally-developed solutions in India. Compal will provide technological support to Kalyani Powertrain. This includes support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales, informed the company to the bourses.

This collaboration will give a strong foothold to India’s manufacturing competitiveness, stated Amit Kalyani, the vice-chairman and joint MD of Bharat Forge.

Tony Bonadero, CEO of Compal, stated that Kalyani Powertrain’s considerable experience in the Indian markets will create synergistic effects in the collaboration. He added that they look forward to this being just the beginning, the company looks forward to more ICT-related business opportunities in the future to create better value together.

At around 12.04 PM, Bharat Forge was trading 1.57% higher at ₹1,073.65 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,057.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,082.10, and ₹1,066.95, respectively.

