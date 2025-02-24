iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

24 Feb 2025 , 03:57 PM

Bharat Forge’s subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain will be entering the server space in India in collaboration with Nasdaq listed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). On February 24, the company announced the investment, which is a major boost to India’s data infrastructure sector.

This collaboration will bring together AMD’s cutting-edge technology with indigenous solutions to support and augment India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Kalyani Group chairman Baba Kalyani and Vice chairman & JMD Amit Kalyani explained that the partnership contributes to India’s vision of enhancing technological capabilities. The collaboration is expected to fulfil the rising need for high-performance computing across sectors including automotive, telecom, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Designed for data centers, servers built from this partnership will feature AMD EPYC™ processors, which are highly energy efficient, secure, and affordable. The system will eventually integrate AMD Instinct™ accelerators to expand the processing performance for AI-driven and high-performance computing workloads.

AMD will support the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain with essential design collaterals and technical documentation to ensure solutions are compliant with global standards.

Providing scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and data centers, Vinay Sinha, AMD Corporate Vice President, Sales – India, also mentioned in a statement, the integration of AMD EPYC processors and future AMD Instinct accelerators.

  AMD Tech
  Bharat Forge
  Kalyani Powertrain
