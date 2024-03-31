For the year ended March 31, 2024 To the Members,

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 63rd (Sixty-Third) Integrated Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited financial statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FiNANCiAL HiGHLiGHTS

The financial performance of the Company on a standalone and consolidated basis for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, as compared with the previous year is summarised below:

In Million

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 1 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Total Income 91,309.75 77,232.08 159,094.95 130,831.16 Exports Revenue 49,282.77 44,502.75 118,486.20 95,345.27 Net Profit Profit for the year before Taxation and Exceptional item 19,106.64 14,229.60 14,460.00 9,061.74 Share of (loss)/Profit of associates and joint ventures - - 53.15 (334.38) Add/(Less): Exceptional item (154.33) (402.13) (123.23) (457.91) Provision for Taxation: Current Tax 4,960.90 3,759.26 5,690.69 3,951.57 Deferred Tax (258.16) (386.53) (402.36) (765.99) Profit for the year 14,249.57 10,454.74 9,101.59 5,083.87 Less: Non-controlling interest - - (409.69) (199.77) Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of parent 14,249.57 10,454.74 9,511.28 5,283.64 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax) (1,939.39) 277.34 (1,444.88) 479.58 Total 12,310.18 10,732.08 8,066.40 5,763.22 Balance of Profit from the previous year 64,648.01 57,175.05 53,345.66 50,841.56 Profit available for Appropriation 76,958.19 67,907.13 61,412.06 56,604.78 Appropriations: Interim Dividend on Equity Shares 1,163.97 698.38 1,163.97 698.38 Tax on above dividend - - - - Final Dividend on Equity Shares 2,560.74 2,560.74 2,560.74 2,560.74 Tax on above dividend - - - - Transfer to General Reserve - - - - Surplus retained in the Statement of Profit and Loss 73,233.48 64,648.01 57,687.35 53,345.66

2. DiViDEND

The Board, in its meeting held on February 12, 2024, declared an interim dividend of 2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 125%) of the face value of 2/- each aggregating to 1,163.97 million subject to deduction of income tax at source.

Based on the Companys financial performance, the Directors are pleased to recommend, for the approval of members, a final dividend of 6.50/- per equity share (i.e. 325%) of the face value of 2/- each. The final dividend on equity shares, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (the AGM"), would involve a cash outflow of 3,026.33million and shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source and will be paid to those members whose name appears on the register of members (including Beneficial Owners) of the Company as at the end of Friday, July 5, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time-to-time ("Listing Regulations"), the Company had adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy, which is available on the Companys website at: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/investor/download/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

The dividend pay-out has been determined in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company.

3. RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve. An amount of 73,233.48 million is proposed to be retained as surplus in the Profit and Loss account.

4. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The financial year 2023-24 saw the Indian economy clock an impressive 8.2% growth as per provisional estimates. A tighter monetary policy and a fiscally prudent budget helped keep inflation under control. The conducive macro-economic setup was despite the continuing geo-political tensions and upside pressures on inflation globally. The shipping lanes in the Middle East also presented logistical challenges as freight movement bore the collateral damage of the ongoing conflict. Despite all these challenges, your Company clocked a revenue of 89,686.34 million in financial year 2023-24 representing an impressive 18.4% YoY growth. The strong performance was a combination of steady exports and execution of the export orders in Defence.

Tighter global inflationary conditions drove interest rates higher in-turn affecting borrowing costs. In this environment, of rising interest rates and strong operating cash flow growth, your Company thought it prudent to repay some high-cost debt and deleverage further.

Domestic Business

Automotive Market: The domestic economy roared back, driven by strong demand as disposable incomes rose at a faster clip. The combination of higher capex and more disposable income drove Passenger Vehicles ("PV") and Commercial Vehicles ("CV") sales. The product premiumisation trend witnessed in the PV business continued with Utility Vehicle sales now accounting for 57% of the PV market.

The domestic CV industry continued with its stable growth due to a combination of factors. Strong economic growth, improving fleet operator profitability, reducing discounts and enhanced road connectivity have put the CV OEMs in a sweet spot. The expanding share of Medium and Heavy CVs ("M&HCVs") in the overall mix has meant that your Company has participated in the market growth in a major way. Going ahead, as the election process concludes, your Company expects the momentum for M&HCV to come back.

Industrial: The Industrial business during the financial year 2023-24 saw a monumental growth of 72% to 22,359 million. A large part of the growth was due to the supply of components and fully built guns for the export orders won by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited ("KSSL") (wholly-owned subsidiary) in financial year 2022-23. Some part of this business shall be carved out under KSSL once the production facility at Jejuri comes on stream. Your Companys defence business is likely to see good traction due to multiple factors like - Bharat Forges formidable array of products, 100% in-house IP ownership and increased global defence spends among others. Defence business remains the centrepiece of our journey from components to products.

Your Companys non-defence industrial business has increased its offerings across sectors like construction and mining, renewables, sugar, cement, power. Your Company has always focused on products built in critical-use areas with higher barriers to entry. The superior technical capabilities of your Company, when combined with a conducive policy environment and improving industrial demand offer good business opportunities in the long term.

Your Company acquired J S Auto Cast Foundry India Private Limited ("JSA"), a Coimbatore-based casting and machining company in the financial year 2022-23. This added ferrous casting (up to 400 Kg) as an additional offering to its clients.

JSA has a strong presence in wind energy, hydraulics, earth moving, off-highway with a total liquid metal capacity of 1,30,000 MTPA. Post the acquisition, your Companys goodwill and reach has ensured expansion of JSAs reach to Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars segments. During the year, JSA also acquired a new asset from Indo-Shell Mould Limited, to expand capabilities in automobile castings. During the year, JSA undertook numerous de-bottlenecking projects, expedited new product development and undertook various efficiency augmenting initiatives. Significant capex in bringing machining capacity on stream was made during the year to increase value-addition.

International Business

Automotive Market: The Company witnessed record exports during the year under review and the bulk of this growth was supported by demand momentum on the automobile side with PV revenue up 33% YoY. Demand for personal mobility continues to remain strong with OEMs guiding for good growth even in financial year 2025. Your Companys last man standing strategy in the ICE segment has helped it cultivate long-term relationships with LTAs signed until year 2035. Another noteworthy achievement is the higher value-add, increasingly more and more parts are exported as fully machined PV components. Your Companys endeavor at diversifying the automobile basket beyond CV has been an enviable success story.

CV business continued to hold steady, supported by a resilient Class 8 demand and some market share gains by your Company. Fleet replacement demand across key markets of US continues to give comfort; however, European M&HCV outlook remains gloomy. Given that the current year 2024 US class 8 outlook remains cautiously optimistic, financial year 2025 is likely to be a year of consolidation for your Company. Your Company continues to be a supplier of choice across European & US OEMs due to its consistent record of accomplishment for nil-defect delivery.

Industrial: The Industrial export business had a tough financial year 2024. Though the headline numbers may look unflattering, the underlying story offers lot of consolation. Oil & Gas business suffered because of major inventory correction seen at an OEMs end. If we exclude the Oil & Gas piece, the overall YoY revenue growth is a staggering 35%. The rapid growth was an outcome of high-horse power engines (mainly Construction & Mining) and Aerospace showing a healthy performance. A good pick-up in industrial activity driven by government capex has aided the performance. The Aerospace business recorded revenue in excess of $26 million as program ramp-ups from major OEM customers continued. Going ahead, this business is expected to see exponential growth, as your Company is one of the handful organisations certified by regulatory and industry bodies (NADCAP) for aerospace component supplies.

In the financial year 2023-24, despite unfortunate geo-political events and logistical challenges, your Company was able to record healthy growth. Your Companys long-standing customer relationships in automobiles and Industrials and flawless execution in its Defence order book are likely to be key growth drivers in financial year 2025.

Standalone & Consolidated

In the financial year 2023-24, the revenue of the Company increased by 18.4% vs 2022-23 on a standalone basis whereas Profit after Tax stood at 14,249.57 million.

On a consolidated basis, the Company, its subsidiaries and joint venture companies achieved total revenue of 156,820.71 million as against 129,102.59 million, an increase of 21.4%.

5. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("ACT")

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Act, forms part of notes to the financial statements provided in this Integrated Annual Report.

6. PARTICuLARS OF CONTRACTS OR Arrangements wiTH Related PARTiES

All contracts or arrangements entered into by and between the Company with Related Parties are on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for its review and approval.

During the year under review, your Company has sought the approval of the members at the 62nd (Sixty-Second) AGM held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 for entering into material Related Party Transactions with Saarloha Advanced MaterialsPrivate Limited and Kalyani Steels Limited for a period of three (3) years (i.e., from April 01, 2024 till March 31, 2027) for such amount and transactions as detailed in the notice thereof.

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Act, read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of transactions with related parties are provided in Form No. AOC-2 which is annexed as Annexure "A" to this report. Related Party disclosures as per Ind AS 24 have been provided in Note 39 to the financial statements.

The Related Party Transaction Policy as amended in line with the requirements of Listing Regulations has been displayed on the Companys website at: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/investor/download/BFL.RPT-Policy.pdf

The list of Related Party Transactions entered into by your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (on a consolidated basis) is available on the Companys website at: https://www.bharatforge.com/investors/corporate-governance/related-party-transactions

7. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits under Chapter V of the Act.

8. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has established an Assurance Office (Internal Audit and Assurance) which handles Internal Audit (in addition to Internal Audit done by external agency), Risk Management and Investigations under Whistle Blower Policy of the Company.

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls, with reference to financial statements, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. An extensive risk-based programme of internal audits and management reviews provides assurance to the Board regarding the adequacy and efficacy of internal controls. The internal audit plan is also aligned with the business objectives of the Company which is reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee. Significant audit observations, if any, along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee. The Assurance Office department monitors the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and key observations are reviewed by the Audit Committee. The internal control system has been designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial and other statements and for maintaining accountability of assets.

9. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a robust Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") framework comprising risk governance structure and defined risk management processes. The Companys ERM cycle comprises four stages i.e. identification of risk, its evaluation, framing of mitigation plans and regular monitoring of risks and action taken and re-assessing the risks after completion of the cycle. The risks associated with the business are identified and prioritised and such risks are reviewed by the Senior Management and presented to the Chairman and Managing Director and Joint Managing Director at periodic review meetings. Subsequently, Risk Owners and appropriate review forums are identified for each of the risks and metrics are developed for monitoring and reviewing the risk mitigation efforts.

The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Finance and Risk Management Committee to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Finance and Risk Management Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA), which forms part of this report.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS - IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no adverse material changes or commitments that occurred after March 31, 2024, which may affect the financial position of the Company or may require disclosure.

11. significant and material orders

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in the future.

There are no applications made or proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as at the end of the financial year, nor has the Company done any one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

12. STATE OF Companys AFFAIRS

Discussion on the state of affairs of the Company has been covered as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA). MDA for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Integrated Annual Report.

13. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024, stood at 931.18 million.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold any instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

The Company had issued Global Depository Receipts (GDR) in April 2005 which were listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The GDRs outstanding as at year end March 31, 2024 were 800. Since the GDR holding had been substantially lowered, the Board at its meeting held on November 06, 2023 approved the termination of the GDR program and the said termination has been initiated effective from January 15, 2024. The GDRs would be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange within the appropriate time frame and the underlying equity shares of the GDR holding will continue to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & National Stock Exchange.

Debt

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company issued and allotted 12,500 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of 1 Lakh each for cash aggregating to 1,250 million to identified investors on a private placement basis.

14. TRANSFER OF uNPAID AND uNCLAIMED AMOuNTS TO INvESTOR EDuCATION AND PROTECTION fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), as amended from time-to-time, the declared dividends, which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years and shares in relation to such unpaid/unclaimed dividend shall be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

Accordingly, during the year, the Company transferred the following dividends unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date they became due for payment along with the shares thereof, to IEPF. The shareholders have an option to claim their shares and/or amount of dividend transferred to IEPF. No claim shall be entertained against the Company for the amounts and shares so transferred.

Date of Declaration Type of Dividend Amount transferred (Rs) No. of equity shares transferred March 11, 2016 Interim 2,777,420 6,984 August 05, 2016 Final 427,672 75,930

The list of equity shareholders whose shares are transferred to IEPF can be accessed on the website of the Company at the link: https://www.bharatforge.com/investors/shareholders-information/unclaimed-dividend

The Company has sent notices to respective shareholders who have not claimed a dividend for 7 (seven) consecutive years and whose shares were liable to be transferred to IEPF during the financial year 2023-24. The newspaper advertisementstating the same has also been published in Loksatta, Marathi, Pune and Business Standard - All Editions newspapers on June 3, 2023, and December 16, 2023. The list of equity shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred or which have been transferred to IEPF, as the case may be, can be accessed on the website of the Company at the link: https://www.bharatforge.com/investors/shareholders-information/unclaimed-dividend

15. ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Sections 92(3) read with 134(3)(a) of the Act, the extract of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.bharatforge.com/investors/ shareholders-information/Annual-Return

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Based on the framework of Internal Financial Controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors, including the Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting by the Statutory Auditors and the reviews performed by the Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors confirm that:

a. in preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and there were no material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. directors and key managerial personnel (KMP)

In terms of the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. B. P. Kalyani (DIN: 00267202), Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking members approval for his re-appointment along with other required details forms part of the Notice convening the 63rd AGM of the Company.

Following were the key changes in Board structure during the financial year as well as key changes which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report:

a. The members, vide Postal Ballot, approved the re-appointments of Mr. B. N. Kalyani (DIN: 00089380) as Chairman and Managing Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from March 30, 2023 up to March 29, 2028, and Mr. G. K. Agarwal (DIN: 00037678) as the Deputy Managing Director for a term of 1 (one) year from April 01, 2023 up to March 31, 2024.

b. Mr. Kishore Saletore (DIN: 01705850) resigned from the post of Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company with effect from June 30, 2023. The Board at its meeting held on Friday, May 05, 2023, accepted the resignation and put on record its sincere appreciation for the contributions made by Mr. Saletore during his association with the Company as a Director and CFO.

c. The Board at its meeting held on Friday, May 05, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Kedar Dixit as the CFO and designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from July 01, 2023.

d. The members at its 62nd AGM held on August 10, 2023 approved the revision in remuneration of Mr. B. P. Kalyani (DIN: 00267202) and Mr. S. E. Tandale (DIN: 00266833) for their remaining respective terms of appointment.

e. The members, vide Postal Ballot, approved the appointment of Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram (DIN: 00671567) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years with effect from September 01, 2023 up to August 31, 2026 (both days inclusive).

f. The Board at its meeting held on February 12, 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Dipak Mane (DIN: 01215889) as Non-Executive Independent Director for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from June 21, 2024 up to June 20, 2029 (both inclusive), subject to the approval of members sought by way of Postal Ballot notice dated April 3, 2024.

g. Mr. G. K. Agarwal (DIN: 00037678) superannuated as the Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Company on March 31, 2024, upon expiry of his term as Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Company.

h. The Board at its meeting held on April 03, 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Amit Kalyani (DIN: 00089430) as Whole-time Director designated as "Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director" for another term of five (5) consecutive years commencing from May 11, 2024 till May 10, 2029 (both inclusive), subject to approval of members sought by way of Postal Ballot notice dated April 3, 2024.

Independent Directors Declaration

The Company has received the necessary declarations from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience of all Independent Directors on the Board.

18. number of meetings of the board

The Board met 4 (four) times during the year. Also, a separate meeting of Independent Directors as prescribed under Schedule IV of the Act, was held during the year under review. The details of meetings of the Board of Directors are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance that forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act.

19. board evaluation

The annual evaluation process of the Board of Directors, individual Directors and Committees was conducted in accordance with the provision of the Act and the Listing Regulations. The Board evaluated its performance after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The performance review of Non-Independent Directors, the Chairperson and the Board was conducted by the Independent Directors. The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with the Independent Directors to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/Committee processes. The Board and the NRC reviewed the performance of individual Directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee Meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

20. familiarisation programme

The Company regularly provides orientation and business overview to its Directors by way of detailed presentations by the various business and functional heads at Board meetings, Strategy meetings and through other interactive programmes. Such meetings/programmes include briefings on the domestic and global business of the Company. Besides this, the Directors are regularly updated about the Companys new projects, R&D initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and strategic direction. The Board members are also provided with relevant documents, reports and internal policies to facilitate familiarisation with the Companys procedures and practices, from time to time.

The details of the familiarisation programmes for Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/investor/familiarisation-programme-for-independent-directors.pdf

21. BUSiNESS RESPONSiBiLiTYAND SUSTAiNABiLiTY REPORT

In accordance with the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) forms a part of this Integrated Annual Report describing the initiatives undertaken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective during the year under review.

22. iNFORMATiON PURSUANT TO RULE 5 OF THE COMPANiES (APPOiNTMENT AND REMUNERATiON OF MANAGERiAL Personnel) Rules, 2014

A statement showing details of the employees in terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been provided in a separate annexure which forms part of the Directors Report. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Reports and Accounts are being sent to the shareholders excluding the information required under Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Any shareholder interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary at secretarial@bharatforge.com.

The statement containing the information as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure "B" and forms part of this Report.

Disclosure regarding receipt of commission by a Director from the holding or subsidiary of a Company:

Director fees of GBP 100,000 each from Bharat Forge International Limited, U.K. for the financial year 2023-24 is payable to Mr. B. N. Kalyani and Mr. A. B. Kalyani.

23. INFORMATiON PURSUANT TO REGULATiON 30A OF LiSTiNG REGULATiONS

The details in respect of agreements in terms of Regulation 30A read with clause 5A to para A of part A of schedule III of Listing Regulations are available on the Companys website at: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/notices/2Disclosure_ pursuant.pdf

24. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATiON POLIcY

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Directors on the Board of the Company and persons holding Senior Management positions in the Company, including their remuneration and other matters as provided under Section 178 of the Act and Listing Regulations. The details of remuneration paid to the Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Integrated Annual Report. The Policy is also available on the Companys website at: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/investor/download/ NOMINATION_AND_REMUNERATION_POLICY.PDF

25. cORPORATE GOvERNANcE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and has also implemented several best governance practices. A separate section on corporate governance and a certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. The Chairman and Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company have certified to the Board on financial statements and other matters in accordance with Regulation 17 (8) of the Listing Regulations pertaining to CEO/CFO certification for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

26. subsidiaries, JOINT vENTURES, AND ASSOciATE cOMPANiES

During the year under review, the Company undertook the following investments/acquisitions:

a. Pursuant to the Power Purchase Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement dated July 27, 2023, J S Auto Cast Foundry India Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, acquired 26% of equity shares of Ratnakar Energy Private Limited.

b. An application was made by the Company to Registrar of Companies, Pune (ROC) for the strike-off of BF Premier Energy Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between the Companys wholly owned subsidiary - Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited ("KSSL") and Premier Explosives Limited which has been duly approved by ROC vide letter dated November 25, 2023.

c. Pursuant to the Share Subscription Agreement signed on December 07, 2023, KSSL has acquired a majority stake in Zorya Mashproekt India Private Limited on January 24, 2024 making it a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 34 (Thirty-four) subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries) and 2 (Two) associate companies and 2 (Two) joint venture companies. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act, the Company has prepared the consolidated financial statement, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. Further, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of our subsidiaries in the prescribed Form AOC-1 is presented in a separate section forming part of the financial statements.

Performance of Material Subsidiaries:

i. Bharat Forge CDP GmbH:

Bharat Forge CDP GmbH ("BF CDP") is the step-down subsidiary of the Company located in Ennepetal, Germany.

BF CDP is engaged in the business of manufacturing forged and machined components for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial applications. BF CDP recorded revenue of 20,645.8 million (Eur 229.9 million) as on March 31, 2024.

ii. Bharat Forge International Limited:

Bharat Forge International Limited ("BF International") is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company located in England, United Kingdom. BF International is engaged in the business of trading forged and machined components for the automotive and industrial sectors and has a revenue of 34,134.5 million (USD 412 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and separate audited accounts in respect of subsidiaries, are available on the website of the Company at: https://www.bharatforge.com/investors/reports/annual-reports

27. AUDIT cOMMiTTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. P. G. Pawar, Independent Director as Chairperson, Mr. P. H. Ravikumar, Independent Director, and Mr. Vimal Bhandari, Independent Director as members. The terms of reference and other details of the Audit Committee including details of meetings held thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Integrated Annual Report.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were deliberated and accepted by the Board during the financial year 2023-24.

28. AUDITORS

A. Statutory Auditors and Audit Report

At the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 12, 2022, M/s. B S R & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, Pune (ICAI Firm Registration No. 101248W/W-100022) were appointed as Statutory Auditors to hold office for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years till the conclusion of 66th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

The Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the Financial Statements in this Integrated Annual Report.

B. Secretarial Auditor and the Audit

The Board has appointed M/s. SVD & Associates, Company Secretaries, Pune, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is appended as Annexure "C" to this report.

The observation(s)/qualification(s) of the Secretarial Auditor in their report are self-explanatory and therefore, the Directors do not have any further comments to offer on the same.

Further, as required under Section 204 of the Act and rules thereunder, the Board has appointed M/s. SVD & Associates, Company Secretaries, Pune, to also conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25.

C. Cost Auditors

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Dhananjay V. Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants, Pune, (Firm Registration No.: 00030) as Cost Auditors to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. As required under the Act, a resolution seeking shareholders approval for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors forms part of the Notice convening the 63rd AGM.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company has maintained cost records.

The Cost Audit report for the financial year 2022-23 was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 13, 2023.

D. Reporting of fraud by auditors

During the year under review, the Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act to the Audit Committee.

29. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES

The Company has been carrying out various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. These activities are carried out in terms of Section 135 read with Schedule VII of the Act and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended from time-to-time.

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year under review are set out in Annexure "D" of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. For other details regarding the CSR Committee, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this report. The CSR policy is also available on the Companys website at the link: https://www.bharatforge.com/assets/pdf/investor/download/BFL-CSR-Policy-Signed.pdf

30. OBLIGATION OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Companys goal has always been to create an open and safe workplace for every employee to feel empowered, irrespective of gender, sexual preferences, and other factors. Your Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder. All women associated (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) as well as any women visiting the Companys office premises or women service providers are covered under this Policy. Your Company has gone beyond the intention of the law and has made this policy gender-neutral. Your Company follows this practice as a part of equal employment opportunity including gender equality.

Your Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") in all the units of the Company to consider and resolve all sexual harassment complaints reported. The ICC has been constituted as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the committee includes external members from NGOs or with relevant experience. During the year, the ICC of the Company has received 1 (one) complaint, which is undergoing investigation as on March 31, 2024. Further, the Company reached out to 1,647 employees through awareness sessions to create greater awareness with respect to the Companys Policy on Sexual Harassment at workplace. During the year under review, video-based training on POSH awareness was rolled out to all the employees and is being hosted on the employee portal to create greater awareness on this subject.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and in accordance with the requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had approved the Policy on Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower and the same has been hosted on the website of the Company. Over the years, the Company has established a reputation for doing business with integrity and displays zero tolerance for any form of unethical behaviour. The mechanism under the Policy has been appropriately communicated within and outside the organisation. This Policy inter-alia provides direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The Company reaches out to employees through physical/virtual sessions with an aim of creating greater awareness on this subject. During the year under review, the Company has received 8 (eight) complaints under the said mechanism, the details of which are tabulated below:

Number of complaints received during the year Number of complaints resolved during the year Number of complaints remaining unresolved/undergoing investigation as on March 31, 2024 8 8 0

The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company has been displayed on the Companys website at the link: https://www.bharatforge. com/assets/pdf/investor/download/BFL-Whistle-Blower-Policy-Signed.pdf

32. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars relating to the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are appended as Annexure "E" to this report.

33. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

34. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the positive co-operation received from the Government of India, Governments of various States in India, Financial Institutions and the Bankers. The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers, workers and staff of the Company resulting in the successful performance of the Company during the year.

The Board also takes this opportunity to express its deep gratitude for the continued co-operation and support received from its valued shareholders.

The Directors express their special thanks to Mr. B. N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, for his untiring efforts for the progress of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

B. N. KALYANI

Chairman and Managing Director DIN: 00089380

Pune: May 08, 2024