Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Share Price

216.72
(-6.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:59 PM

  • Open231.45
  • Day's High231.8
  • 52 Wk High310
  • Prev. Close230.55
  • Day's Low215.6
  • 52 Wk Low 101.2
  • Turnover (lac)37,842.5
  • P/E42.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.72
  • EPS5.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58,249.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

231.45

Prev. Close

230.55

Turnover(Lac.)

37,842.5

Day's High

231.8

Day's Low

215.6

52 Week's High

310

52 Week's Low

101.2

Book Value

34.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58,249.24

P/E

42.95

EPS

5.37

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IREDA posts robust growth in Q2 earnings; stock gains

11 Oct 2024|11:50 AM

During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.

IREDA gets nod for ₹4,500 crore QIP, shares surge

19 Sep 2024|01:08 PM

This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

IREDA Shares Surge as Board Considers ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plan

22 Aug 2024|04:06 PM

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.37%

Institutions: 2.37%

Non-Institutions: 22.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,687.76

2,284.6

2,284.6

784.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,871.66

3,650.57

2,983.51

2,210.59

Net Worth

8,559.42

5,935.17

5,268.11

2,995.19

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,585.64

1,118.32

891.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,585.64

1,118.32

891.2

Other Operating Income

69.17

0.54

4.68

Other Income

2.93

0

0

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Kumar Das

Nominee (Govt)

Ajay Yadav

Nominee (Govt)

Padam Lal

Independent Director

Shabdsharan N. Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Jaganath C. M. Jodidhar

Independent Director

Ram Nihal

Independent Director

Rohini Rawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Madan.

Director (Finance) & CFO

Bijay Kumar Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

Summary

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) was incorporated on March 11, 1987 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 21, 1987. The Company was notified as a Public Financial Institution on October 17, 1995, by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. Further, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company on January 23, 2008, permitting to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. IREDA is a pioneering financial institution with more than 36 years of experience in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Company provides financial assistance to renewable energy projects, companies and manufacturers in India for power generation, equipment supply and fuel source projects including wind power, solar power, hydro power, biomass, co-generation and waste to energy as well as energy efficiency and conservation.The Company provides comprehensive suite of financial products and services includes various fund-based financial products including long-term and short-term project and manufacturing loans, take out financing, bridge loans and bill discounting, and non-fund based assistance, like performance guarantees, letters of comfort, letters of undertaking and refinancing schemes. The Company is a Navratna Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd share price today?

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is ₹58249.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is 42.95 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is ₹101.2 and ₹310 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd?

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 126.47%, 6 Month at 3.33%, 3 Month at 3.24% and 1 Month at 11.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.38 %
Public - 22.62 %

