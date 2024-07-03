Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹231.45
Prev. Close₹230.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹37,842.5
Day's High₹231.8
Day's Low₹215.6
52 Week's High₹310
52 Week's Low₹101.2
Book Value₹34.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58,249.24
P/E42.95
EPS5.37
Divi. Yield0
During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.
This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,687.76
2,284.6
2,284.6
784.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,871.66
3,650.57
2,983.51
2,210.59
Net Worth
8,559.42
5,935.17
5,268.11
2,995.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,585.64
1,118.32
891.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,585.64
1,118.32
891.2
Other Operating Income
69.17
0.54
4.68
Other Income
2.93
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Kumar Das
Nominee (Govt)
Ajay Yadav
Nominee (Govt)
Padam Lal
Independent Director
Shabdsharan N. Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Jaganath C. M. Jodidhar
Independent Director
Ram Nihal
Independent Director
Rohini Rawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Madan.
Director (Finance) & CFO
Bijay Kumar Mohanty
Summary
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) was incorporated on March 11, 1987 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 21, 1987. The Company was notified as a Public Financial Institution on October 17, 1995, by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. Further, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company on January 23, 2008, permitting to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. IREDA is a pioneering financial institution with more than 36 years of experience in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Company provides financial assistance to renewable energy projects, companies and manufacturers in India for power generation, equipment supply and fuel source projects including wind power, solar power, hydro power, biomass, co-generation and waste to energy as well as energy efficiency and conservation.The Company provides comprehensive suite of financial products and services includes various fund-based financial products including long-term and short-term project and manufacturing loans, take out financing, bridge loans and bill discounting, and non-fund based assistance, like performance guarantees, letters of comfort, letters of undertaking and refinancing schemes. The Company is a Navratna Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is ₹58249.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is 42.95 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd is ₹101.2 and ₹310 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 126.47%, 6 Month at 3.33%, 3 Month at 3.24% and 1 Month at 11.53%.
