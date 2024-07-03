Summary

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) was incorporated on March 11, 1987 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 21, 1987. The Company was notified as a Public Financial Institution on October 17, 1995, by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. Further, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company on January 23, 2008, permitting to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Company without accepting public deposits. IREDA is a pioneering financial institution with more than 36 years of experience in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Company provides financial assistance to renewable energy projects, companies and manufacturers in India for power generation, equipment supply and fuel source projects including wind power, solar power, hydro power, biomass, co-generation and waste to energy as well as energy efficiency and conservation.The Company provides comprehensive suite of financial products and services includes various fund-based financial products including long-term and short-term project and manufacturing loans, take out financing, bridge loans and bill discounting, and non-fund based assistance, like performance guarantees, letters of comfort, letters of undertaking and refinancing schemes. The Company is a Navratna Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Read More