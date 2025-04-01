IREDA posts 28% growth in Q4 loan book

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd. announced its business update for the January-March period on March 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company reported a 27% year-on-year growth in its loans sanctioned during the quarter ended March 2025. The company’s loans during the quarter stood at 47,453 Crore against ₹37,354 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company reported loan disbursements of ₹30,168 Crore, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year. The company’s loan book outstanding at the end of the quarter came in at 76,250 Crore, up 28% against ₹59,968 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Last week, IREDA bagged 26 Billion Yen through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) from the Tokyo branch. This was to boost renewable projects in India. The agreement also has a green shoe option of 10 Billion Yen.

The said loan is unsecured, and shall be for a period of five years. The company also stated that it approved a borrowing plan worth ₹30,800 Crore for the financial year 2006.

The company’s stock was in focus last week as the RBI announced changes to their priority sector lending (PSL) guidelines, this includes the renewable energy sector.

