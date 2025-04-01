Top Stocks for Today - 1st April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate business stated that it expects ₹300 Crore in revenue from a new luxury housing project situated in Mysuru. Brigade said in its statement on Friday that it has inked a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a new luxury residential project on Bogadi Road, near the proposed Outer Ring Road, Mysuru. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of ₹300 Crore.

IREDA: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has received a 26 Million JPY via external commercial borrowings (ECB) from the State Bank of India. The agreement was signed on March 27, 2025. This includes a Green Shoe Option of JPY 10 Billion, offering additional flexibility to IREDA.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Friday approved the biggest-ever defence deal valued at ₹62,700 Crore. The deal is for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from the defence PSU firm. This marks the largest order received by HAL.

Vedanta: The company has extended the deadline for completion of its demerger from March 31 to September 30. It stated that approvals are pending from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other government authorities, the company stated in its filing with the exchanges.

Tata Motors: The tata group business Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Autocomp Systems Limited (TACO) for the sale of its 80% stake in Jaguar Land Rover Ventures Limited (JLRV). Therefore, TACO has picked up an 80% stake in Interior Systems Limited, JLCV’s 100% subsidiary.

