iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 1st April 2025

1 Apr 2025 , 06:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate business stated that it expects ₹300 Crore in revenue from a new luxury housing project situated in Mysuru. Brigade said in its statement on Friday that it has inked a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a new luxury residential project on Bogadi Road, near the proposed Outer Ring Road, Mysuru. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of ₹300 Crore.

IREDA: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has received a 26 Million JPY via external commercial borrowings (ECB) from the State Bank of India. The agreement was signed on March 27, 2025. This includes a Green Shoe Option of JPY 10 Billion, offering additional flexibility to IREDA.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Friday approved the biggest-ever defence deal valued at ₹62,700 Crore. The deal is for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from the defence PSU firm. This marks the largest order received by HAL.

Vedanta: The company has extended the deadline for completion of its demerger from March 31 to September 30. It stated that approvals are pending from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other government authorities, the company stated in its filing with the exchanges.

Tata Motors: The tata group business Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Autocomp Systems Limited (TACO) for the sale of its 80% stake in Jaguar Land Rover Ventures Limited (JLRV). Therefore, TACO has picked up an 80% stake in Interior Systems Limited, JLCV’s 100% subsidiary.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Morepen Labs Secures China’s NMPA Approval for Loratadine Export

Morepen Labs Secures China’s NMPA Approval for Loratadine Export

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|02:22 PM
KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|02:08 PM
Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval for Pantoprazole Injection

Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval for Pantoprazole Injection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:58 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 1, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 1, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:42 PM
M&M Hits Record SUV Sales, Tractor Sales Surge 34% in March

M&M Hits Record SUV Sales, Tractor Sales Surge 34% in March

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:31 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.