Summary

Brigade Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 as a real estate development company. The company is primarily engaged in real estate development, leasing and hospitality and related services in South India. They are one of the leading property developers in the cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Chikmagaluru, Ahmedabad & Chennai. The company was established on May 29, 1990 as a partnership firm with the name Brigade Enterprises, which was subsequently converted into a private limited company called Brigade Enterprises Pvt. Ltd on November 8, 1995. The company was incorporated as a public limited company with the present name on July 20, 2007. The company completed the construction of Brigade Gardens in January 1992. In April 1994, they completed the luxury apartments project, Brigade Residency in Mysore, which is first one outside Bangalore. In June 2000, they launched Homestead I range of luxury service apartments in Bangalore and in December 2001, they completed the project namely Komarla Brigade Residency, which is an eco-friendly building.In August 2002, Brigade Developers Pvt. Ltd and Brigade Investments and Projects Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2001. In June 1, 2004, the company incorporated Brigade Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd as a 100% subsidiary company. In October 2005, Brigade Constructions Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2004. In June 2006, they completed the project, Brigade Mi

