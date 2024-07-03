iifl-logo-icon 1
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Share Price

1,274.4
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,314.35
  • Day's High1,314.35
  • 52 Wk High1,453.1
  • Prev. Close1,295.1
  • Day's Low1,251.3
  • 52 Wk Low 827
  • Turnover (lac)952.85
  • P/E86.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value240.6
  • EPS14.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,127.5
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

Brigade Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,314.35

Prev. Close

1,295.1

Turnover(Lac.)

952.85

Day's High

1,314.35

Day's Low

1,251.3

52 Week's High

1,453.1

52 Week's Low

827

Book Value

240.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,127.5

P/E

86.86

EPS

14.89

Divi. Yield

0.15

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Brigade Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

14 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

31 Oct 2024|01:38 PM

According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Brigade Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.37%

Non-Promoter- 42.08%

Institutions: 42.08%

Non-Institutions: 16.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brigade Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

231.1

230.73

230.26

210.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,989.23

3,698.29

3,334.25

2,566.38

Net Worth

4,220.33

3,929.02

3,564.51

2,777.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,160.76

1,523.98

1,849.33

1,265.12

yoy growth (%)

41.78

-17.59

46.17

-15.57

Raw materials

-26.21

67.73

-517.63

-93.83

As % of sales

1.21

4.44

27.99

7.41

Employee costs

-130.28

-89.72

-121.39

-89.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

432.97

231.19

358.87

251.81

Depreciation

-84.39

-86.58

-75.6

-69.05

Tax paid

-124.11

-33.13

-83.57

-71.3

Working capital

-151.98

-2.37

58.73

61.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.78

-17.59

46.17

-15.57

Op profit growth

28.38

-18

22.39

0.61

EBIT growth

34.25

-23.34

28.56

5.1

Net profit growth

113.65

-44.57

44.47

10.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,896.69

3,444.61

2,998.78

1,949.97

2,632.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,896.69

3,444.61

2,998.78

1,949.97

2,632.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

167.46

167.71

69.43

62.99

51

View Annually Results

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Om Prakash

Executive Chairman

M R Jaishankar

Vice Chairman

Aroon Raman

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Independent Director

Lakshmi Venkatachalam

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Panja

Independent Director

Venkatesh Panchapagesan

Executive Director

Amar Mysore

Managing Director

Pavitra Shankar

Joint Managing Director

NIRUPA SHANKAR

Executive Director

ROSHIN MATHEW

Independent Director

V V Ranganathan

Whole-time Director

KRISHNA KUMAR PRADYUMNA

Independent Director

ABRAHAM GEORGE STEPHANOS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Brigade Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 as a real estate development company. The company is primarily engaged in real estate development, leasing and hospitality and related services in South India. They are one of the leading property developers in the cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Chikmagaluru, Ahmedabad & Chennai. The company was established on May 29, 1990 as a partnership firm with the name Brigade Enterprises, which was subsequently converted into a private limited company called Brigade Enterprises Pvt. Ltd on November 8, 1995. The company was incorporated as a public limited company with the present name on July 20, 2007. The company completed the construction of Brigade Gardens in January 1992. In April 1994, they completed the luxury apartments project, Brigade Residency in Mysore, which is first one outside Bangalore. In June 2000, they launched Homestead I range of luxury service apartments in Bangalore and in December 2001, they completed the project namely Komarla Brigade Residency, which is an eco-friendly building.In August 2002, Brigade Developers Pvt. Ltd and Brigade Investments and Projects Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2001. In June 1, 2004, the company incorporated Brigade Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd as a 100% subsidiary company. In October 2005, Brigade Constructions Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2004. In June 2006, they completed the project, Brigade Mi
Company FAQs

What is the Brigade Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Brigade Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is ₹31127.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is 86.86 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brigade Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is ₹827 and ₹1453.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brigade Enterprises Ltd?

Brigade Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.13%, 3 Years at 37.88%, 1 Year at 48.97%, 6 Month at -5.34%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 0.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brigade Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.37 %
Institutions - 42.48 %
Public - 16.14 %

