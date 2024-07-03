Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,314.35
Prev. Close₹1,295.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹952.85
Day's High₹1,314.35
Day's Low₹1,251.3
52 Week's High₹1,453.1
52 Week's Low₹827
Book Value₹240.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,127.5
P/E86.86
EPS14.89
Divi. Yield0.15
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
231.1
230.73
230.26
210.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,989.23
3,698.29
3,334.25
2,566.38
Net Worth
4,220.33
3,929.02
3,564.51
2,777.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,160.76
1,523.98
1,849.33
1,265.12
yoy growth (%)
41.78
-17.59
46.17
-15.57
Raw materials
-26.21
67.73
-517.63
-93.83
As % of sales
1.21
4.44
27.99
7.41
Employee costs
-130.28
-89.72
-121.39
-89.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
432.97
231.19
358.87
251.81
Depreciation
-84.39
-86.58
-75.6
-69.05
Tax paid
-124.11
-33.13
-83.57
-71.3
Working capital
-151.98
-2.37
58.73
61.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.78
-17.59
46.17
-15.57
Op profit growth
28.38
-18
22.39
0.61
EBIT growth
34.25
-23.34
28.56
5.1
Net profit growth
113.65
-44.57
44.47
10.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,896.69
3,444.61
2,998.78
1,949.97
2,632.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,896.69
3,444.61
2,998.78
1,949.97
2,632.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
167.46
167.71
69.43
62.99
51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Om Prakash
Executive Chairman
M R Jaishankar
Vice Chairman
Aroon Raman
Independent Director
Bijou Kurien
Independent Director
Lakshmi Venkatachalam
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Panja
Independent Director
Venkatesh Panchapagesan
Executive Director
Amar Mysore
Managing Director
Pavitra Shankar
Joint Managing Director
NIRUPA SHANKAR
Executive Director
ROSHIN MATHEW
Independent Director
V V Ranganathan
Whole-time Director
KRISHNA KUMAR PRADYUMNA
Independent Director
ABRAHAM GEORGE STEPHANOS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brigade Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Brigade Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 as a real estate development company. The company is primarily engaged in real estate development, leasing and hospitality and related services in South India. They are one of the leading property developers in the cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Chikmagaluru, Ahmedabad & Chennai. The company was established on May 29, 1990 as a partnership firm with the name Brigade Enterprises, which was subsequently converted into a private limited company called Brigade Enterprises Pvt. Ltd on November 8, 1995. The company was incorporated as a public limited company with the present name on July 20, 2007. The company completed the construction of Brigade Gardens in January 1992. In April 1994, they completed the luxury apartments project, Brigade Residency in Mysore, which is first one outside Bangalore. In June 2000, they launched Homestead I range of luxury service apartments in Bangalore and in December 2001, they completed the project namely Komarla Brigade Residency, which is an eco-friendly building.In August 2002, Brigade Developers Pvt. Ltd and Brigade Investments and Projects Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2001. In June 1, 2004, the company incorporated Brigade Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd as a 100% subsidiary company. In October 2005, Brigade Constructions Pvt. Ltd merged with company with effect from April 1, 2004. In June 2006, they completed the project, Brigade Mi
Read More
The Brigade Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is ₹31127.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is 86.86 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brigade Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd is ₹827 and ₹1453.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brigade Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.13%, 3 Years at 37.88%, 1 Year at 48.97%, 6 Month at -5.34%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 0.80%.
