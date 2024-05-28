To the Members of

Brigade Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Brigade Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the Limited Liability Partnership Firm ("LLP"), the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 32(c)(i) to the standalone financial statements, in connection with ongoing legal proceedings with respect to certain land advances. Pending resolution thereof, the same are considered as good and recoverable, basis legal evaluation done by the management.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for long term projects (Refer Note 21 of the standalone financial statements) The Company applies Ind AS 115 for recognition of revenue from real estate projects. The revenue from real estate projects is recognised at a point in time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset, which involves significant estimates and judgement. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: - We have read the accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. - We assessed managements evaluation of determining revenue recognition from sale of real estate property at a point in time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. For revenue contracts forming part of joint development arrangements that are not jointly controlled operations (‘JDA), the revenue from the development and transfer of constructed area/revenue share with corresponding land/ development rights received by the Company is measured at the fair value of the estimated construction service rendered by the Company to the landowner under JDA. Such revenue is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. - We obtained and understood the revenue recognition process and performed test of controls over revenue recognition including determination of point of transfer of control, completion of performance obligations and fair valuation of estimated construction service revenue under JDA, on a test check basis. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter For contracts involving sale of real estate inventory property, the Company receives the consideration in accordance with the terms of the contract based on progress made for completion of such real estate projects. - We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and tested the underlying customer/JDA contracts and sale deed/ handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which the revenue is recognized at a point of time. Application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment in determining when ‘control of the real estate property is transferred to the customer. Further, for revenue contracts forming part of JDA, significant estimate is made by the management in determining the fair value of the underlying revenue. - We obtained the joint development agreements entered into by the Company and compared the ratio of constructed area/ revenue sharing arrangement between the Company and the landowner as mentioned in the agreement to the computation statement prepared by the management. As the revenue recognition involves significant estimates and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. - We obtained and tested the computation of the fair value of the construction service revenue under JDA, on a sample basis. - We tested the computation for recognition of revenue over a period of time for revenue contracts forming part of JDA and managements assessment of stage of completion of projects and project cost estimates on test check basis. - We assessed the disclosures made by management in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Inventory and advances paid towards land procurement (including refundable deposits paid under JDA(Refer Note 7, 9 & 10 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the inventory of real estate projects is 395,591 lakhs and land advances/deposits is 39,944 lakhs respectively. Our procedures in assessing the carrying value of the inventories and land advances/deposits included, among others, the following: - We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to inventories and land advances/deposits. The inventories are carried at lower of cost and net realisable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. - We assessed the Companys methodology applied in assessing the carrying value under the relevant accounting standards including current market conditions in assessing the net realisable value having regard to project development plan and expected future sales. Deposits paid under joint development arrangements, in the nature of non-refundable amounts, are recognised as land advance under other assets and on the launch of the project, the same is transferred as land cost to work-in-progress. Further, advances paid by the Company to the seller/ intermediary towards outright purchase of land is recognised as land advance under other assets during the course of transferring the legal title to the Company, whereupon it is transferred to land stock under inventories. - We made inquiries with management with respect to inventory of properties on test check basis to understand key assumptions used in determination of the net realisable value/ net recoverable value. - We enquired from the management regarding the project status and verified the underlying documents for related developments in respect of the land acquisition, project progress and expected recoverability of advances paid towards land procurement (including refundable deposits paid under JDA) on test check basis. The aforesaid deposits and advances are carried at the lower of the amount paid/payable and net recoverable value, which is based on the managements assessment including the expected date of commencement and completion of the project and the estimate of sale prices and construction costs of the project. - We obtained and tested the computation involved in assessment of carrying value and the net realisable value/ net recoverable value on test check basis. We identified the assessment of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance that involves estimates and judgement. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Investments and loans and advances made by the Company in subsidiaries (Refer Note 6 & 7 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31,2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in subsidiaries amounted to 249,664 lakhs. Further, the Company has granted loans and advances of 46,321 lakhs to its subsidiaries. Management reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments and loans and advances. Our procedures in assessing the impairment of the investments included, among others, the following: - We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to investments. - We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. For cases where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in determination of fair value / value in use. - We assessed the Companys methodology applied in assessing the carrying value under the relevant accounting standards. - We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions in determining the recoverable amount of investments and loans/advances. As the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. - We compared the recoverable amount of the investment to the carrying value in books. - We assessed the financial condition of entities to whom loans and advances were granted by obtaining the most recent audited financial statements of such entities. - We performed inquiries with management on the project status and future business plan of entities to whom loans and advances were granted to evaluate their recoverability. - We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements regarding such investments and loans and advances. Assessing the recoverability of the carrying value of Investment property including investment properties under construction (Refer Note 3.2 & 4 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the Investment property is 131,356 lakhs (and properties under construction 66,995 lakhs). The carrying value of the investment property is calculated using land costs, construction costs, interest costs and other related costs. Management reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment. Our procedures in assessing the recoverability of the carrying value of the investment properties included, among others, the following: - We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to investment properties. - We evaluated managements identification of CGUs and the methodology applied in assessing the carrying value of each CGU in compliance with the applicable accounting standards. For assets where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the recoverable amounts, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in determination of fair value / value in use. - We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. - We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions applied in determining the recoverable amount, including valuation report in certain cases used by the Companys management for determining the fair value (‘recoverable amount) of the investment property. We considered the assessment of the carrying value of investment property as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance and significant estimates and judgement involved in impairment assessment. - We considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the external specialist involved by the management, if any, in determination of valuation. - We assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied and compared key property related data used as input with historical actual data - We compared the recoverable amount of the investment property to the carrying value in books. - We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements regarding such investment property.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Charged with Governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assuranceis a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationshipsand other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information as regards Companys net share in loss of limited liability partnership investment (post tax) amounting to 106 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. These financial statements and other financial information of the said limited liability partnership investment have been audited by other auditor, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors report have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these limited liability partnership investment and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid limited liability partnership, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)

(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32(b) & (c) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 17 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to thebest of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 46 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the dividends declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 30 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made using administrative access rights, as described in note 47 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

Annexure ‘1 referred to in our report of even date Re: Brigade Enterprises Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examinedby us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief and as represented to us, we state that:

(i(a(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation ofProperty, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties.

(a(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment and investment properties have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company, including title deeds pledged as security for term loans and guarantees, as confirmed by respective lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Properties or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion,the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii(a) During the year the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to companies as follows:

Loans ( lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year [excluding loans extended as reported in clause (iii)(e)] - Subsidiaries 28,214 Balance outstanding (including opening balances) 46,321

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had granted loan to its subsidiary, which had fallen due during the year and the Company has extended the loan repayment period during the year.

The aggregate amount of such dues extended and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted are as follows:

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans granted ( Lakhs) Aggregate amount for which extension granted ( Lakhs) Percentage of loans extended BCV Developers Private Limited 500 500 100%

(f) As disclosed in note 7 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

Particulars Related parties ( lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand as at March 31,2024 9,942 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 21%

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable have been complied with by the Company, to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the construction activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii(a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and servicetax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Disputed Amount ( lakhs) Amount Paid under protest ( lakhs) Financial Year to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9 - 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 4 - 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 97 - 2006-08 Custom Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 1,607 - 2005-10 Commissioner of Service Tax - Appeals 699 52 2009-12 Custom Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 376 28 2008-12 129 11 2011-12 Commissioner of Service Tax - Appeals 28 - 2017-18 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Karnataka Value Added Tax, 2003 Value added tax 80 80 2008-09 Karnataka Appellate Tribunal 48 48 2009-10 435 237* 2010-11 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals) 839 250 2010-11 The High Court of Karnataka Karnataka Tax On Entry Of Goods Act, 1979 Entry tax 84 84 2008-09 Karnataka Appellate Tribunal

* Excluding bank guarantee of 198 lakhs provided by the Company.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and based on confirmations givenby lenders, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person specifically on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debtinstruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi(a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specifiedin Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (Refer note 28).

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. (Refer note 28).

Annexure ‘2 referred to in our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Brigade Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Navin Agrawal

Partner

Membership Number: 056102 UDIN: 24056102BKFVJC3155

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 28, 2024