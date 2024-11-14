Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
41.37%
41.37%
43.71%
43.72%
43.75%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
42.08%
42.48%
39.03%
38.7%
38.73%
Non-Institutions
16.53%
16.14%
17.25%
17.57%
17.51%
Total Non-Promoter
58.62%
58.62%
56.28%
56.27%
56.24%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
