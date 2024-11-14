iifl-logo-icon 1
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,145.55
(-3.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Brigade Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

41.37%

41.37%

43.71%

43.72%

43.75%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

42.08%

42.48%

39.03%

38.7%

38.73%

Non-Institutions

16.53%

16.14%

17.25%

17.57%

17.51%

Total Non-Promoter

58.62%

58.62%

56.28%

56.27%

56.24%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.37%

Non-Promoter- 42.08%

Institutions: 42.08%

Non-Institutions: 16.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Brigade Enterpr.: Related NEWS

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

14 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

31 Oct 2024|01:38 PM

According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

QUICKLINKS FOR Brigade Enterprises Ltd

