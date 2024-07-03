Brigade Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,149.88
2,876.14
2,020.55
1,662.88
1,781.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,149.88
2,876.14
2,020.55
1,662.88
1,781.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
101.69
94.66
72.8
84.86
82.85
Total Income
2,251.57
2,970.8
2,093.35
1,747.74
1,864.58
Total Expenditure
1,565.36
2,181.37
1,520.97
1,252.98
1,332.62
PBIDT
686.21
789.43
572.38
494.76
531.96
Interest
274.57
272.89
218.15
218.43
215.72
PBDT
411.64
516.54
354.23
276.33
316.24
Depreciation
136.85
158.25
143.84
161.51
153.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
150.01
106.69
94.3
74.1
76.23
Deferred Tax
-70.83
-15.05
-18.3
-65.05
-29.46
Reported Profit After Tax
195.61
266.65
134.39
105.77
116.4
Minority Interest After NP
-7.09
-12.93
-37.64
-20.38
-48.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
202.7
279.58
172.03
126.15
165.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
17
14.92
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
202.7
279.58
172.03
109.15
150.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.4
12.1
7.46
5.47
7.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
244.22
231.1
230.85
230.73
230.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.91
27.44
28.32
29.75
29.85
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.09
9.27
6.65
6.36
6.53
