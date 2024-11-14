Brigade Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
231.1
230.73
230.26
210.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,989.23
3,698.29
3,334.25
2,566.38
Net Worth
4,220.33
3,929.02
3,564.51
2,777.29
Minority Interest
Debt
1,746.06
1,424.87
1,631.33
1,875.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
188.71
157.51
112.38
94.12
Total Liabilities
6,155.1
5,511.4
5,308.22
4,747.02
Fixed Assets
2,010.11
1,381.23
1,413.18
1,389.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,543.75
2,347.45
2,595.26
2,050.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
90.48
55.42
23.38
55.05
Networking Capital
852.97
1,128.77
987.1
1,066.67
Inventories
3,955.91
3,362.58
2,973.19
3,069.78
Inventory Days
502.23
735.22
Sundry Debtors
225.21
252.04
279.55
324.72
Debtor Days
47.22
77.77
Other Current Assets
1,155.15
1,200.21
1,244.13
1,088.77
Sundry Creditors
-411.63
-402.2
-397.21
-360.83
Creditor Days
67.09
86.42
Other Current Liabilities
-4,071.67
-3,283.86
-3,112.56
-3,055.77
Cash
657.79
598.53
289.3
185.28
Total Assets
6,155.1
5,511.4
5,308.22
4,747.02
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
