Top Stocks for Today - 22nd September 2025

PNC Infratech: The company has bagged a new contract worth ₹495.50 Crore from Bihar State Road Dev Corp. The order underlines building a 21.30 km bridge & approach road on Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai stretch. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 3 years under EPC mode.

Hariom Pipe: The business said that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra. The MoU underlines establishing a ₹3,135 Crore integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli. The state also announced that it will support through incentives and approvals.

HUDCO: The company has entered into a MoU with NBCC for carrying out four construction projects in India. This shall be spread across Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The pact was signed on September 19, 2025 in New Delhi. With this project, the company expects to strengthen infra development.

Brigade Enterprises: The company informed that it has secured a ₹126 Crore investment from Shruti Pai of Manipal Education and Medical Group International India Pvt. Ltd. This signals robust confidence in the commercial real estate market.

Swan Defence: The company informed that it has entered into a ₹4,250 Crore agreement with Gujarat Maritime Board. The contract received is for modernization of Pipavav Port shipyard. This will expand capacity, and bolster maritime supply chains in India.

