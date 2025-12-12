Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced a major Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract with Jammu & Kashmir Bank worth Rs 74.99 crore. Following the news, the company’s shares rise 14.47% as of 1:33 PM.

The company’s stock exchange filing revealed that the project involves deploying 9,851 advanced desktop systems across 1,019 bank branches nationwide. The deal is structured under an Opex-based DaaS model spanning five years.

The end-to-end solution will cover the full lifecycle of the devices. This includes procurement, configuration, technical support, security updates, and responsible e-waste management.

Dynacons clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any stake in the awarding entity. The company confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transaction rules.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) provides a wide range of IT infrastructure services, including systems integration, networking, facility management, security solutions, and software services.

On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.67 crore for Q2 FY26, up 24.3% from Rs 18.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 352.39 crore, reflecting strong growth in the company’s service and solutions business.

