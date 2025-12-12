iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

12 Dec 2025 , 02:05 PM

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced in its exchange filing that it has approved the sale of its complete 60% holding in Sri Lankan arm, Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Ltd. The company said that it will sell-off the stake to Atire (Private) Limited, a Sri Lanka–based entity.

Following this development, the company’s counter gained as much as 1%.

At around 1.52 PM, Kansai Nerolac was trading 0.12% higher at ₹223.64, against the previous close of ₹223.26 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹224.89, and ₹222.11, respectively.

The company said that the sale will take place through a formal agreement. After completion of this stake, the Sri Lankan subsidiary will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. 

The company also mentioned in its filing with the bourses that Kansai Paints Lanka is not a material subsidiary of the company.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted consolidated net sales of ₹1,954.18 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged net sales of ₹1,951.37 Crore. The company’s net profit for the quarter jumped as much as 9.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹134.93 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter also jumped marginally by 2.10% to ₹243.69 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Kansai Nerolac Paints
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints news
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Stake
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Stake Sale
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Subsidiary
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:50 PM
Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|12:35 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.