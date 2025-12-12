Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced in its exchange filing that it has approved the sale of its complete 60% holding in Sri Lankan arm, Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Ltd. The company said that it will sell-off the stake to Atire (Private) Limited, a Sri Lanka–based entity.
Following this development, the company’s counter gained as much as 1%.
At around 1.52 PM, Kansai Nerolac was trading 0.12% higher at ₹223.64, against the previous close of ₹223.26 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹224.89, and ₹222.11, respectively.
The company said that the sale will take place through a formal agreement. After completion of this stake, the Sri Lankan subsidiary will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.
The company also mentioned in its filing with the bourses that Kansai Paints Lanka is not a material subsidiary of the company.
In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted consolidated net sales of ₹1,954.18 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged net sales of ₹1,951.37 Crore. The company’s net profit for the quarter jumped as much as 9.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹134.93 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter also jumped marginally by 2.10% to ₹243.69 Crore.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.