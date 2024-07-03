Summary

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), erstwhile Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd, is one of Indias largest Coatings companies with leadership in industrial coatings. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Japan (KPJ) is immediate and ultimate holding company of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. The Company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. The Company has 8 factories located at Jainpur (UP), Lote (Maharashtra), Bawal (Haryana), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Goindwal Sahib, (Punjab), Kakoda, (Goa), Sarigam, (Gujarat) and Sayakha (Gujarat). It has a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Mumbai. The Company has subsidiary operations in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh through acquisitions and joint ventures with Kansai Nepal and Capital Holdings Maharaja Group respectively. The Company is an acknowledged leader in Automotive Coating and Powder Coatings and has a sizeable presence in General Industrial and High Performance coatings as well. In the Decorative segment, KNPL is a leading player and is amongst the top 3 players in the country. It has steadily grown its presence in new and niche segments that the Company entered, such as High-End Wood finish, Construction chemicals, Auto Refinish, and Coil coatings, which have helped the Company to expand its portfolio of products and offerings in the market.The Company was established on 2nd September, 1920 as Gahagan

