SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹261.95
Prev. Close₹261.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹178.98
Day's High₹262.3
Day's Low₹257.5
52 Week's High₹353
52 Week's Low₹251.85
Book Value₹74.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,828.58
P/E32.89
EPS7.96
Divi. Yield1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.84
53.89
53.89
53.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,572.28
4,553.49
4,117.04
4,023.13
Net Worth
5,653.12
4,607.38
4,170.93
4,077.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5,948.9
4,690
4,943.17
5,173.62
yoy growth (%)
26.84
-5.12
-4.45
12.79
Raw materials
-4,129.26
-2,911.43
-3,057.62
-3,302.53
As % of sales
69.41
62.07
61.85
63.83
Employee costs
-312.37
-258.58
-269.38
-255.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
516.51
725.33
683.6
713.41
Depreciation
-153.82
-138.97
-119.88
-90.47
Tax paid
-130.79
-183.52
-148.2
-246.06
Working capital
463.18
10.46
90.14
33.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.84
-5.12
-4.45
12.79
Op profit growth
-22.29
6.58
5.33
-6.04
EBIT growth
-28.17
6.42
-3.47
-9.28
Net profit growth
-29.5
-0.82
14.56
-9.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,801.44
7,542.73
6,369.35
5,074.25
5,250.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,801.44
7,542.73
6,369.35
5,074.25
5,250.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
29.57
Other Income
753.13
25.98
25.41
38.21
25.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradip P Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G T Govindarajan
Managing Director
Anuj Jain
Non Executive Director
Hitoshi Nishibayashi
Independent Director
Sonia Singh
Non Executive Director
Takashi Tomioka
Independent Director
Bhaskar Bhat
Non Executive Director
Pravin D Chaudhari
Independent Director
Uday Shirish Bhansali
Reports by Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
Summary
Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), erstwhile Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd, is one of Indias largest Coatings companies with leadership in industrial coatings. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Japan (KPJ) is immediate and ultimate holding company of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. The Company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. The Company has 8 factories located at Jainpur (UP), Lote (Maharashtra), Bawal (Haryana), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Goindwal Sahib, (Punjab), Kakoda, (Goa), Sarigam, (Gujarat) and Sayakha (Gujarat). It has a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Mumbai. The Company has subsidiary operations in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh through acquisitions and joint ventures with Kansai Nepal and Capital Holdings Maharaja Group respectively. The Company is an acknowledged leader in Automotive Coating and Powder Coatings and has a sizeable presence in General Industrial and High Performance coatings as well. In the Decorative segment, KNPL is a leading player and is amongst the top 3 players in the country. It has steadily grown its presence in new and niche segments that the Company entered, such as High-End Wood finish, Construction chemicals, Auto Refinish, and Coil coatings, which have helped the Company to expand its portfolio of products and offerings in the market.The Company was established on 2nd September, 1920 as Gahagan
Read More
The Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹257.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is ₹20828.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is 32.89 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is ₹251.85 and ₹353 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.28%, 3 Years at -12.86%, 1 Year at -21.82%, 6 Month at -2.28%, 3 Month at -13.19% and 1 Month at -7.21%.
