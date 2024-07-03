iifl-logo-icon 1
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Share Price

257.65
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:55 AM

  • Open261.95
  • Day's High262.3
  • 52 Wk High353
  • Prev. Close261.9
  • Day's Low257.5
  • 52 Wk Low 251.85
  • Turnover (lac)178.98
  • P/E32.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value74.52
  • EPS7.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,828.58
  • Div. Yield1.43
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

261.95

Prev. Close

261.9

Turnover(Lac.)

178.98

Day's High

262.3

Day's Low

257.5

52 Week's High

353

52 Week's Low

251.85

Book Value

74.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,828.58

P/E

32.89

EPS

7.96

Divi. Yield

1.43

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 May, 2024

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

7 Nov 2024|09:46 AM

Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 74.98%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.85%

Institutions: 15.84%

Non-Institutions: 9.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.84

53.89

53.89

53.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,572.28

4,553.49

4,117.04

4,023.13

Net Worth

5,653.12

4,607.38

4,170.93

4,077.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5,948.9

4,690

4,943.17

5,173.62

yoy growth (%)

26.84

-5.12

-4.45

12.79

Raw materials

-4,129.26

-2,911.43

-3,057.62

-3,302.53

As % of sales

69.41

62.07

61.85

63.83

Employee costs

-312.37

-258.58

-269.38

-255.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

516.51

725.33

683.6

713.41

Depreciation

-153.82

-138.97

-119.88

-90.47

Tax paid

-130.79

-183.52

-148.2

-246.06

Working capital

463.18

10.46

90.14

33.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.84

-5.12

-4.45

12.79

Op profit growth

-22.29

6.58

5.33

-6.04

EBIT growth

-28.17

6.42

-3.47

-9.28

Net profit growth

-29.5

-0.82

14.56

-9.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,801.44

7,542.73

6,369.35

5,074.25

5,250.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,801.44

7,542.73

6,369.35

5,074.25

5,250.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

29.57

Other Income

753.13

25.98

25.41

38.21

25.53

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradip P Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G T Govindarajan

Managing Director

Anuj Jain

Non Executive Director

Hitoshi Nishibayashi

Independent Director

Sonia Singh

Non Executive Director

Takashi Tomioka

Independent Director

Bhaskar Bhat

Non Executive Director

Pravin D Chaudhari

Independent Director

Uday Shirish Bhansali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Summary

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), erstwhile Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd, is one of Indias largest Coatings companies with leadership in industrial coatings. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Japan (KPJ) is immediate and ultimate holding company of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. The Company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. The Company has 8 factories located at Jainpur (UP), Lote (Maharashtra), Bawal (Haryana), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Goindwal Sahib, (Punjab), Kakoda, (Goa), Sarigam, (Gujarat) and Sayakha (Gujarat). It has a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Mumbai. The Company has subsidiary operations in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh through acquisitions and joint ventures with Kansai Nepal and Capital Holdings Maharaja Group respectively. The Company is an acknowledged leader in Automotive Coating and Powder Coatings and has a sizeable presence in General Industrial and High Performance coatings as well. In the Decorative segment, KNPL is a leading player and is amongst the top 3 players in the country. It has steadily grown its presence in new and niche segments that the Company entered, such as High-End Wood finish, Construction chemicals, Auto Refinish, and Coil coatings, which have helped the Company to expand its portfolio of products and offerings in the market.The Company was established on 2nd September, 1920 as Gahagan
Company FAQs

What is the Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd share price today?

The Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹257.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is ₹20828.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is 32.89 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is ₹251.85 and ₹353 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd?

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.28%, 3 Years at -12.86%, 1 Year at -21.82%, 6 Month at -2.28%, 3 Month at -13.19% and 1 Month at -7.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 15.85 %
Public - 9.17 %

