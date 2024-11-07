iifl-logo-icon 1
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

257.95
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5,948.9

4,690

4,943.17

5,173.62

yoy growth (%)

26.84

-5.12

-4.45

12.79

Raw materials

-4,129.26

-2,911.43

-3,057.62

-3,302.53

As % of sales

69.41

62.07

61.85

63.83

Employee costs

-312.37

-258.58

-269.38

-255.38

As % of sales

5.25

5.51

5.44

4.93

Other costs

-859.93

-686.91

-834.55

-873.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.45

14.64

16.88

16.88

Operating profit

647.34

833.08

781.62

742

OPM

10.88

17.76

15.81

14.34

Depreciation

-153.82

-138.97

-119.88

-90.47

Interest expense

-9.87

-7.49

-5

0

Other income

32.86

38.71

26.86

61.88

Profit before tax

516.51

725.33

683.6

713.41

Taxes

-130.79

-183.52

-148.2

-246.06

Tax rate

-25.32

-25.3

-21.67

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

385.72

541.81

535.4

467.35

Exceptional items

-11.39

-10.82

0

0

Net profit

374.33

530.99

535.4

467.35

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-0.82

14.56

-9.49

NPM

6.29

11.32

10.83

9.03

Kansai Nerolac : related Articles

Kansai Nerolac's Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

7 Nov 2024|09:46 AM

Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

