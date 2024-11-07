Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5,948.9
4,690
4,943.17
5,173.62
yoy growth (%)
26.84
-5.12
-4.45
12.79
Raw materials
-4,129.26
-2,911.43
-3,057.62
-3,302.53
As % of sales
69.41
62.07
61.85
63.83
Employee costs
-312.37
-258.58
-269.38
-255.38
As % of sales
5.25
5.51
5.44
4.93
Other costs
-859.93
-686.91
-834.55
-873.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.45
14.64
16.88
16.88
Operating profit
647.34
833.08
781.62
742
OPM
10.88
17.76
15.81
14.34
Depreciation
-153.82
-138.97
-119.88
-90.47
Interest expense
-9.87
-7.49
-5
0
Other income
32.86
38.71
26.86
61.88
Profit before tax
516.51
725.33
683.6
713.41
Taxes
-130.79
-183.52
-148.2
-246.06
Tax rate
-25.32
-25.3
-21.67
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
385.72
541.81
535.4
467.35
Exceptional items
-11.39
-10.82
0
0
Net profit
374.33
530.99
535.4
467.35
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-0.82
14.56
-9.49
NPM
6.29
11.32
10.83
9.03
Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.