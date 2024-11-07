Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
74.98%
74.99%
74.99%
74.99%
74.99%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.84%
15.82%
16.32%
16.12%
16.17%
Non-Institutions
9.16%
9.18%
8.68%
8.88%
8.83%
Total Non-Promoter
25.01%
25.01%
25.01%
25.01%
25.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.